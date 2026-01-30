IIT Delhi Unveils Vision 2035, Releases Alumni Impact Report On Its 68th Foundation Day
A new alumni impact document shows that IIT Delhi graduates are driving startups, research, and global corporations, generating jobs and contributing to economic growth.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST|
Updated : January 30, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of the 68th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the institute not only reflected on its glorious past but also outlined a clear vision for the future.
Director Professor Rangan Banerjee said the institute is moving toward major transformations in the coming years. An “Alumni Impact Document” was also released, highlighting how IIT Delhi’s alumni have influenced India and the world over the past six decades.
Release Of Alumni Impact Document
Professor Rangan Banerjee said that, for the first time on Foundation Day, a detailed report documenting the contributions of nearly 65,000 IIT Delhi alumni has been released. Around 40,000 of them are currently working in India.
He noted that IIT Delhi alumni are making significant contributions in startups, corporates, government services, education, research, defence, social sectors and public policy across India and globally. In the startup sector alone, alumni have generated thousands of jobs and contributed strongly to the national economy. Many alumni have become founders, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and research leaders at major global companies.
Education As A Tool For Social Transformation
Professor Banerjee said IIT Delhi is not just an educational institution but one that transforms students’ lives. Students from different parts of the country gain confidence through education, research, hostel life, and peer interaction, later playing a role in nation-building. This transformation is evident in the impact alumni have across society.
IIT Delhi Vision 2035: Preparing For The Future
The Director said the institute is now working on “IIT Delhi Vision 2035”. Under this, IIT Delhi aims to evolve into a modern, globally recognised research and innovation hub over the next 10-15 years. The institute will move from a single-campus model to a multi-campus model to strengthen world-class education, impactful research, and the startup ecosystem.
Focus On New Buildings And Campus Re-Imagining
A key part of this vision involves campus re-imagining and the construction of new buildings. Professor Banerjee said the current campus is becoming inadequate for the institute’s growing needs. IIT Delhi will move toward vertical development, including taller new buildings.
New infrastructure in Hauz Khas and RK Puram will provide more research space, modern labs, innovation centres and improved student facilities. The Sonipat campus is also being developed as a research and innovation campus with advanced technology, supercomputing, and research facilities.
Participation Of Students And Society
IIT Delhi has launched a competition inviting students to share their visions for the institute’s future. This programme is designed to engage the next generation directly in shaping the institute’s direction.
Also Read: