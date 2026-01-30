ETV Bharat / state

IIT Delhi Unveils Vision 2035, Releases Alumni Impact Report On Its 68th Foundation Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 68th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the institute not only reflected on its glorious past but also outlined a clear vision for the future.

Director Professor Rangan Banerjee said the institute is moving toward major transformations in the coming years. An “Alumni Impact Document” was also released, highlighting how IIT Delhi’s alumni have influenced India and the world over the past six decades.

Release Of Alumni Impact Document

Professor Rangan Banerjee said that, for the first time on Foundation Day, a detailed report documenting the contributions of nearly 65,000 IIT Delhi alumni has been released. Around 40,000 of them are currently working in India.

He noted that IIT Delhi alumni are making significant contributions in startups, corporates, government services, education, research, defence, social sectors and public policy across India and globally. In the startup sector alone, alumni have generated thousands of jobs and contributed strongly to the national economy. Many alumni have become founders, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and research leaders at major global companies.

Education As A Tool For Social Transformation

Professor Banerjee said IIT Delhi is not just an educational institution but one that transforms students’ lives. Students from different parts of the country gain confidence through education, research, hostel life, and peer interaction, later playing a role in nation-building. This transformation is evident in the impact alumni have across society.