ETV Bharat / state

IIT-Delhi Reconstitutes Committee To Probe MSc Student’s Suicide, Protest Enters 4th Day

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has reconstituted the external probe panel set up to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a student, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta as its head, officials said on Thursday.

The development comes a day after former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was appointed as chair of the probe panel, recused himself from the committee, even as student protests continued on campus.

"A new panel has been constituted. Justice Mukta Gupta is the chairperson. The other members include Pratap Sharan, Head of Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi. Besides, two student representatives and the IIT-Delhi registrar will also be part of the external probe panel," a senior official said.

IIT-Delhi had on Tuesday set up a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the 31-year-old MSc Physics student. The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.

The development came after outraged students held protests on campus, prompting the administration to order the suspension of classes on Monday. "Kumar has recused himself from the panel citing personal reasons," the official said. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons, officials said.