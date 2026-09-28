ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Sahil Wakode's Father Stages Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi activists stage a protest demanding a fair and speedy investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, outside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide 10 days ago, began a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Monday, demanding action against those responsible for his son's death.

Ravindra Wakode has said he would continue his protest until his son gets justice and those responsible are punished. Sahil's family has alleged that he faced caste discrimination at the premier institute. Ravindra Wakode had on Sunday said, "I do not care, even if I get arrested.

My son should get justice constitutionally. This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. I will start my sit-in protest at Azad Maidan. I will continue my fight for justice."

Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is probing the alleged abetment to suicide case.

Earlier, Sahil's family had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday and subsequently announced that Ravindra Wakode and his wife Sonali would begin their protest at the venue from Monday. The IIT Bombay board earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death.