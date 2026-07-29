ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bombay Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

Mumbai: A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay here has been found dead in his hostel room, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a native of Pilani, Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Tuesday night. He appeared to have hanged himself using a bedsheet, said an official of Powai police station.

Chat messages on his mobile phone indicated that he was facing family-related issues and going through a difficult phase in a personal relationship.