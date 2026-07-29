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IIT Bombay Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a native of Pilani, Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Tuesday night.

IIT Bombay Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected
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By PTI

Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay here has been found dead in his hostel room, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a native of Pilani, Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Tuesday night. He appeared to have hanged himself using a bedsheet, said an official of Powai police station.

Chat messages on his mobile phone indicated that he was facing family-related issues and going through a difficult phase in a personal relationship.

Police are conducting a detailed forensic examination of his mobile phone and other electronic devices to ascertain the exact cause of the suspected suicide, the official added.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

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IIT BOMBAY STUDENT DEAD
IIT BOMBAY STUDENT FOUND DEAD

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