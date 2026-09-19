IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Found With Phone In Exam Hall
The student's death led to protests by students on campus, and police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
Mumbai: A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening.
The student’s death led to a protest by hundreds students on the campus, demanding accountability and transparency from the institute's administration.
Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.
Though no disciplinary action was initiated against the student, the matter was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who also counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. He was found dead in his room later in the evening.
IIT Bombay authorities said they are deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.
Following the incident, police personnel have been deployed on campus to control the situation, and discussions were held between students and the administration.
DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway.
"Today, a student died by suicide at the IIT. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," the DCP said as quoted by ANI.
Asked about the nature of the students' demands, he said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."
He added that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained on the ground as talks continued. "Some students are still protesting, and efforts are being made to speak with them as well," he said. Among the protesters was Pranay, who said the protest was driven by a pattern of repeated tragedies.
"The reason for our protest today is that a suicide took place in our college today. That is why we have gathered to protest—to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration," he said, alleging, "This is not the first incident—four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this."
Outlining the students' demands, Pranay told ANI that the administration needed to be held responsible and take corrective steps. "First, the administration must be held answerable. Professors who mistreat students or behave harshly need to be held in check. We simply want the Dean, the Director, and the administration to provide a report assuring us that they will look into the matter, ensure accountability and transparency, and guarantee that such incidents do not happen again on their watch," he said.
Not all students framed the moment as a confrontation with the administration. Ansh, another student, said the campus was grieving and said that the death should not turn into a standoff.
"All of us are deeply devastated. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Whatever happened, it feels like he was one of us, and someone among us has been left behind," he said.
He urged restraint in assigning blame for the incident. "I don't think we should be blaming anyone at a moment like this. I feel that everyone is going through something; everyone has struggles in their mind. I don't think we should be pointing fingers at each other. Right now, it is turning into an 'Administration vs. Students' conflict. What we really need is to stand together at this moment," he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also read:
IIT Bombay Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected