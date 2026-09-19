ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Found With Phone In Exam Hall

Mumbai: A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening.

The student’s death led to a protest by hundreds students on the campus, demanding accountability and transparency from the institute's administration.

Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

Though no disciplinary action was initiated against the student, the matter was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who also counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. He was found dead in his room later in the evening.

IIT Bombay authorities said they are deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

Following the incident, police personnel have been deployed on campus to control the situation, and discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway.

"Today, a student died by suicide at the IIT. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," the DCP said as quoted by ANI.

Asked about the nature of the students' demands, he said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."