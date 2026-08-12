IIT Bhubaneswar Discovers Rare Magnetic State In 2D Material To Help Develop Energy-efficient Electronic Devices
This discovery could help pave the way for new technological developments in high-density memory, spin-based transistors, communication devices, AI hardware, and quantum information systems.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar discovered a rare magnetic state in a 2D material, which has opened new prospects for the development of faster, more compact, and energy-efficient electronic devices.
The study, carried out by the Department of Physics, in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University in the USA, has theoretically predicted a new two-dimensional material that exhibits a rare form of magnetism known as i-wave alternating magnetism—a relatively new state of magnetic materials that combines some of the useful properties of conventional magnetic materials and antiferromagnetic materials.
This research was conducted by a team led by Dr Manish Kumar Mohanta, ANRF Ramanujan Faculty, Department of Physics, IIT Bhubaneswar, and has been published in the international journal of nanoscience and nanotechnology "Nano Letters".
The research has studied a monolayer material of FeCl₃, which has three atomic layers. The researchers estimate that this material may exhibit i-wave symmetry altermagnetism.
According to researchers, a great feature of altermagnetic materials is that they do not generate much external magnetic field like ordinary magnets, which raises the possibility of making small and compact devices by placing electronic components closer together.
In addition, such materials can help in controlling the spin of electrons, which is of particular importance for the field of spintronics where not only the electric charge of electrons but also their spin is used for information processing.
According to the researchers, there is an opportunity to develop faster and less energy-consuming devices after identification of important properties such as the spin Hall effect and the anomalous Hall effect in these materials. They believe that these properties can be useful in spin transport and information processing in the future.
According to the researchers, this discovery will help pave the way for new technological developments in areas such as high-density memory, spin-based transistors, communication devices, AI hardware, and quantum information systems in the future.
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