ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bhubaneswar Discovers Rare Magnetic State In 2D Material To Help Develop Energy-efficient Electronic Devices

Bhubaneswar: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar discovered a rare magnetic state in a 2D material, which has opened new prospects for the development of faster, more compact, and energy-efficient electronic devices.

The study, carried out by the Department of Physics, in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University in the USA, has theoretically predicted a new two-dimensional material that exhibits a rare form of magnetism known as i-wave alternating magnetism—a relatively new state of magnetic materials that combines some of the useful properties of conventional magnetic materials and antiferromagnetic materials.

This research was conducted by a team led by Dr Manish Kumar Mohanta, ANRF Ramanujan Faculty, Department of Physics, IIT Bhubaneswar, and has been published in the international journal of nanoscience and nanotechnology "Nano Letters".

The research has studied a monolayer material of FeCl₃, which has three atomic layers. The researchers estimate that this material may exhibit i-wave symmetry altermagnetism.