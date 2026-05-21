IIT BHU Experts Develop AI-Based Device To Curb Road Mishaps
The device will not only provide timely alerts to drivers but will also diligently monitor their overall safety and driving acumen
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Varanasi: A team of experts at IIT BHU has developed a smart device that could help prevent road accidents and thus save precious human lives.
The Department of Civil Engineering of the premier institution has successfully blended Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart machinery to innovate the device, named 'Driving Style Alert System', that will not only meticulously analyse a driver's driving style but will also help prevent road mishaps by creating a secure data bank of their driving patterns.
Assistant Professor Anshuman Sharma, who led the development of this device, said it is a comprehensive solution that will not only provide timely alerts to drivers but will also diligently monitor their overall safety and driving acumen.
Elaborating on the technical aspects, he noted that the device becomes active instantly upon installation in a vehicle, requiring a mere 5-watt DC power input to function. Once activated, this system continuously monitors the vehicle's movement as well as the driver's individual driving style, assessing them continuously. Sharma said that this device has been developed by integrating mechanical engineering with artificial intelligence and advanced machinery.
System Tailored for Indian Drivers:
Traffic density, road conditions, and vehicle standards abroad differ vastly from the circumstances prevailing in India. Consequently, this system is being developed with significant modifications tailored to the Indian environment, ensuring it effectively safeguards drivers in accordance with the specific characteristics of Indian roads and local driving behaviours.
Sharma said that while an array of advanced vehicles is hitting Indian roads daily, their integrated safety systems currently lack any substantial customised adaptations specific to local conditions. Also, they tend to view the diverse driving styles of Indian motorists through a single, standardised lens. For instance, the same operational parameters are applied irrespective of whether one is a novice or a highly experienced driver. It was precisely this gap that prompted the Civil Engineering Department at the IIT to initiate research and development work on this specialised device, he said.
Sharma stated that the primary objective behind installing this device in a vehicle is to provide the driver with timely and precise alerts, tailored specifically to their unique driving style. He added that an application has already been submitted to secure a patent for the device.
Unaffected by Extreme Temperatures:
The most significant feature of this device is that it has been engineered to be exceptionally robust so that it can withstand the diverse climatic conditions across India. This unit can easily endure extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to +70°C. Special care has also been taken to ensure that the device never suffers a technical malfunction due to sudden changes in weather conditions.
Data Updates Based on Driver Experience:
In the case of novice drivers, the device, once installed, will initially assess their driving style from the perspective of a beginner. However, as one gains proficiency and perfects their driving skills, the device will automatically update its stored data to reflect the evolving expertise. Similarly, in the case of calm and composed drivers, the system will interpret the data accordingly. On the other hand, if one engages in "rash driving", the data recording will be logged based on that specific negative driving pattern.
Alarm Sounds Before Accident:
The most significant practical benefit of this system is that if one's driving behaviour indicates a potential risk of an accident, the built-in alarm will go off before the actual collision becomes imminent. For instance, imagine you are driving, and another vehicle is stationary or moving ahead of you very slowly. In such scenarios, after analysing the driving style and current speed, the system will sound an alert well in advance of reaching that specific distance. By providing early warning, the likelihood of an accident is significantly reduced.