ETV Bharat / state

IIT BHU Experts Develop AI-Based Device To Curb Road Mishaps

Varanasi: A team of experts at IIT BHU has developed a smart device that could help prevent road accidents and thus save precious human lives.

The Department of Civil Engineering of the premier institution has successfully blended Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart machinery to innovate the device, named 'Driving Style Alert System', that will not only meticulously analyse a driver's driving style but will also help prevent road mishaps by creating a secure data bank of their driving patterns.

Assistant Professor Anshuman Sharma, who led the development of this device, said it is a comprehensive solution that will not only provide timely alerts to drivers but will also diligently monitor their overall safety and driving acumen.

Elaborating on the technical aspects, he noted that the device becomes active instantly upon installation in a vehicle, requiring a mere 5-watt DC power input to function. Once activated, this system continuously monitors the vehicle's movement as well as the driver's individual driving style, assessing them continuously. Sharma said that this device has been developed by integrating mechanical engineering with artificial intelligence and advanced machinery.

System Tailored for Indian Drivers:

Traffic density, road conditions, and vehicle standards abroad differ vastly from the circumstances prevailing in India. Consequently, this system is being developed with significant modifications tailored to the Indian environment, ensuring it effectively safeguards drivers in accordance with the specific characteristics of Indian roads and local driving behaviours.

Sharma said that while an array of advanced vehicles is hitting Indian roads daily, their integrated safety systems currently lack any substantial customised adaptations specific to local conditions. Also, they tend to view the diverse driving styles of Indian motorists through a single, standardised lens. For instance, the same operational parameters are applied irrespective of whether one is a novice or a highly experienced driver. It was precisely this gap that prompted the Civil Engineering Department at the IIT to initiate research and development work on this specialised device, he said.