ETV Bharat / state

IIT-BHU Develops Biodegradable Medicated Sanitary Pads Using Natural Waste Materials

Varanasi: The growing use of sanitary pads among women is emerging as a challenge for both public health and the environment. Plastic and chemical components used in conventional sanitary pads have raised concerns over potential health risks and difficulties in waste management.

To address this issue, the Department of Biochemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU) has developed biodegradable sanitary pads made from natural waste materials. The pads are designed not only to be environmentally friendly but also contain medicated ingredients intended to help prevent fungal infections and other menstrual health problems.

The researchers have developed the product without using plastic or conventional chemical-based materials. Instead, they have used natural bio-based materials such as coconut coir, banana stem fibres, rice husk, barley and sugarcane waste. These materials have high absorption capacity and help maintain dryness for extended periods.

Professor Pradyut Dhar, who has been leading the research and development of the product, said most commercially available sanitary pads are non-biodegradable and contain petroleum-based components and plastics.

He explained that conventional pads generally consist of six to seven layers, many of which are made using petroleum-derived materials and plastic.

These components contribute to environmental pollution and soil degradation. With sanitary pad usage and demand increasing, it has become important to develop alternatives that do not contaminate water and soil after disposal.

Professor Dhar said the research team developed biodegradable pads using super-absorbent particles derived from bio-waste materials. These particles effectively absorb blood and other liquids, delivering promising results during testing.

The product has undergone testing in different laboratories and has also received a patent.

He said conventional sanitary pads do not decompose easily after disposal, adding to the growing burden of environmental pollution. Products made from plastic and petroleum-based materials can potentially harm both human health and the environment.

To address this concern, the team developed biodegradable alternatives that can decompose completely within three months, even when discarded in ordinary outdoor conditions. The material also breaks down naturally when disposed of with other waste.