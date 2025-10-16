India To Have Its Own Space Station By 2035, Says ISRO Chairman
V Narayanan said ISRO is moving towards building a self-sustaining and robust space eco-system.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Varanasi: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said India will establish its own space station by 2035 and its initial modules can be installed in space starting 2027.
Spearing at the 14th convocation ceremony of IIT-BHU here, he said ISRO, after ensuring soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is now working on its next versions. He said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear roadmap and reforms in space sector, ISRO is moving towards building a self-sustaining and robust space eco-system.
The ISRO chief presented 123 medals and awards to 62 meritorious students including 97 gold medals, two silver medals and 24 other awards.
A total of 1,979 students from 21 branches were awarded degrees at the ceremony including 180 PhD candidates, 282 MTech, M Pharma, 48 MSc, 363 Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), 16 B.Arch and 1,090 BTech students.
IIT-BHU's President's and Director's Gold Medals are awarded to the best students of the institute for their outstanding achievements. The President's Gold Medal is awarded for outstanding academic performance in all undergraduate programs.
This time the President's Medal was awarded to Ananya Singh, a BTech student of Chemical Engineering Department. Ananya received a total of 17 awards, including 13 gold medals, one silver and three others.
Similarly, the Director's Gold Medal is awarded for overall excellence. This time it was awarded to Aditya Kulkarni, an IDD student of Mathematical Sciences and Suyyash Vijay, a BTech student of Civil Engineering. Prof Amit Patra, Director, IIT BHU, said the achievements of the students reflect the institution's overall development.
Also Read
In a First, IIT-BHU Students Can Write PhD Thesis In Sanskrit, Hindi Besides English