India To Have Its Own Space Station By 2035, Says ISRO Chairman

Varanasi: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said India will establish its own space station by 2035 and its initial modules can be installed in space starting 2027.

Spearing at the 14th convocation ceremony of IIT-BHU here, he said ISRO, after ensuring soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is now working on its next versions. He said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear roadmap and reforms in space sector, ISRO is moving towards building a self-sustaining and robust space eco-system.

The ISRO chief presented 123 medals and awards to 62 meritorious students including 97 gold medals, two silver medals and 24 other awards.

A total of 1,979 students from 21 branches were awarded degrees at the ceremony including 180 PhD candidates, 282 MTech, M Pharma, 48 MSc, 363 Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), 16 B.Arch and 1,090 BTech students.