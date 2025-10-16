ETV Bharat / state

India To Have Its Own Space Station By 2035, Says ISRO Chairman

V Narayanan said ISRO is moving towards building a self-sustaining and robust space eco-system.

ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said India will establish its own space station by 2035 and its initial modules can be installed in space starting 2027.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan being felicitated at the convocation ceremony (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Varanasi: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said India will establish its own space station by 2035 and its initial modules can be installed in space starting 2027.

Spearing at the 14th convocation ceremony of IIT-BHU here, he said ISRO, after ensuring soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is now working on its next versions. He said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear roadmap and reforms in space sector, ISRO is moving towards building a self-sustaining and robust space eco-system.

The ISRO chief presented 123 medals and awards to 62 meritorious students including 97 gold medals, two silver medals and 24 other awards.

A total of 1,979 students from 21 branches were awarded degrees at the ceremony including 180 PhD candidates, 282 MTech, M Pharma, 48 MSc, 363 Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), 16 B.Arch and 1,090 BTech students.

ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said India will establish its own space station by 2035 and its initial modules can be installed in space starting 2027
The medal winners pose for a photograph (ETV Bharat)

IIT-BHU's President's and Director's Gold Medals are awarded to the best students of the institute for their outstanding achievements. The President's Gold Medal is awarded for outstanding academic performance in all undergraduate programs.

This time the President's Medal was awarded to Ananya Singh, a BTech student of Chemical Engineering Department. Ananya received a total of 17 awards, including 13 gold medals, one silver and three others.

Similarly, the Director's Gold Medal is awarded for overall excellence. This time it was awarded to Aditya Kulkarni, an IDD student of Mathematical Sciences and Suyyash Vijay, a BTech student of Civil Engineering. Prof Amit Patra, Director, IIT BHU, said the achievements of the students reflect the institution's overall development.

Also Read

In a First, IIT-BHU Students Can Write PhD Thesis In Sanskrit, Hindi Besides English

TAGGED:

VARANASI NEWS
IIT BHU CONVOCATION CEREMONY
ISRO CHAIRPERSON V NARAYANAN
INDIAN SPACE STATION
IIT BHU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.