IIT-BBS Inks MoU With Indian Army To Strengthen Cooperation In Emerging Technologies

The collaboration aims to harness the combined expertise of academia and defence in developing advanced simulation-based training systems and innovation-driven applications for the armed forces. Under the partnership, IIT Bhubaneswar’s Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence (VARCOE) will provide research and academic support, while SDD will extend opportunities for hands-on exposure and co-development of prototypes.

Bhubaneswar : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Simulator Development Division (SDD) of the Indian Army to strengthen cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and other emerging technologies.

The agreement also includes short-term training and certification programmes, internships for students, facility sharing, and joint initiatives such as hackathons and ideation challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dinakar Pasla, Dean, Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, IIT Bhubaneswar said "The collaboration reinforces IIT Bhubaneswar’s commitment to contributing towards national defence and technological self-reliance."

Commandant, SDD, Secunderabad Brig GS Bedi said the partnership will promote synergy between academia and defence establishments, fostering indigenous technology solutions aligned with the Army’s operational needs.

The MoU, which will remain in force for five years, is expected to pave the way for long-term cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions in frontier areas of research and technology development.