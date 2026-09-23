ETV Bharat / state

IIT-B Student Sahil Wakode Death: Family Demands Probe Into Caste Harassment; IIT Faculty Alliances Back Prof Dulla

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the unfortunate death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at IIT Bombay, his parents have called for a full-scale inquiry along with arresting the culprits behind his death under the Atrocities Act, stating that Sahil faced constant casteism before his death.

According to Wakode’s father, his son, who had scored an All-India rank of 614, constantly received caste-based taunts before being accused of cheating in exams. While speaking about the case, Sonali Wakode had faith in the police and court system but urged a thorough investigation of student welfare.

The event occurred on September 18 when he had an exam. According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials who analysed classroom CCTV videos, Wakode was seen looking at something in his pocket around 15 minutes before the conclusion of the test. Afterwards, Prof. Suryanarayan Dulla had a conversation with Sahil and walked away with him. Later, Wakode’s body was discovered in his room after 1:25 pm in the hostel’s CCTV footage.