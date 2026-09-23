IIT-B Student Sahil Wakode Death: Family Demands Probe Into Caste Harassment; IIT Faculty Alliances Back Prof Dulla
According to Wakode’s father, his son, who had scored an All-India rank of 614, constantly received caste-based taunts before being accused of cheating in exams.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:54 AM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 3:36 AM IST
Mumbai: In the aftermath of the unfortunate death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at IIT Bombay, his parents have called for a full-scale inquiry along with arresting the culprits behind his death under the Atrocities Act, stating that Sahil faced constant casteism before his death.
According to Wakode’s father, his son, who had scored an All-India rank of 614, constantly received caste-based taunts before being accused of cheating in exams. While speaking about the case, Sonali Wakode had faith in the police and court system but urged a thorough investigation of student welfare.
The event occurred on September 18 when he had an exam. According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials who analysed classroom CCTV videos, Wakode was seen looking at something in his pocket around 15 minutes before the conclusion of the test. Afterwards, Prof. Suryanarayan Dulla had a conversation with Sahil and walked away with him. Later, Wakode’s body was discovered in his room after 1:25 pm in the hostel’s CCTV footage.
Prof. Dulla has been sacked as Dean of Students' Affairs after three days of agitation by the students. However, Prof. Dulla is still part of the faculty. According to the statements made by student leaders, the agitation was meant to highlight mental support for the students, accountability of institutions, and the grievance redressal process.
On the other hand, teachers from different faculties of IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras have shown support for Prof. Dulla. According to the alliance, teachers who uphold academic honesty should not teach under pressure. This means that no one should be considered guilty without going through a fair investigation process.
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