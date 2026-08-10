ETV Bharat / state

IISCO's Expansion Set To Be Completed By June 2027, Generate Significant Employment In Bengal

Kolkata: The expansion of the historic IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur is finally taking shape with its formal commissioning scheduled on June 2027.

The Rs 45,810.92 crore project is adhering to its actual timeline and is scheduled for completion by June 2027, Union minister of state for steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told Rajya Sabha.

Responding to BJP MP Biswajit Sinha on a question on expansion and modernisation of IISCO Steel Plant in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, Varma said orders for all 14 major packages have been placed, with the project targeting 4 MTPA crude steel capacity.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with the major responsibility for this transformation. Work is proceeding in accordance with the EPCC contract signed with SAIL, the controlling authority of IISCO. Reports indicate that construction work on the blast furnace package is progressing at a rapid pace under the supervision of the Danieli Corus Consortium.