IISCO's Expansion Set To Be Completed By June 2027, Generate Significant Employment In Bengal
Once completed, the project will play a pivotal role in expanding heavy industries in Bengal and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Kolkata: The expansion of the historic IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur is finally taking shape with its formal commissioning scheduled on June 2027.
The Rs 45,810.92 crore project is adhering to its actual timeline and is scheduled for completion by June 2027, Union minister of state for steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told Rajya Sabha.
Responding to BJP MP Biswajit Sinha on a question on expansion and modernisation of IISCO Steel Plant in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, Varma said orders for all 14 major packages have been placed, with the project targeting 4 MTPA crude steel capacity.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with the major responsibility for this transformation. Work is proceeding in accordance with the EPCC contract signed with SAIL, the controlling authority of IISCO. Reports indicate that construction work on the blast furnace package is progressing at a rapid pace under the supervision of the Danieli Corus Consortium.
Industry experts believe the project will play a pivotal role in expanding heavy industry in the state and have a significant impact on the overall industrial landscape. Once completed, IISCO's production capacity will see a significant boost, ushering in a new era for the Asansol-Durgapur industrial region.
Highlighting future prospects, an industrial expert said, "This project represents a major milestone in the industrialisation landscape, not just for IISCO, but for the entire state of West Bengal. It will generate new direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth and thousands of professionals in the technical sector, thereby further strengthening the state's economy."
Indeed, boosting employment alongside establishing new industries is currently the primary objective for all stakeholders. IISCO's mega-project could play a pivotal role in realising this goal. Beyond the commissioning of the main plant, there is immense potential for a surge in allied sectors such as transportation and small-scale industries. With IISCO at the forefront, Bengal envisions a return to prosperous times for its mining and industrial regions.
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