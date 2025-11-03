ETV Bharat / state

IIM Sambalpur Grooms Govt High School Students With Emerging Technologies

Classes are held every Sunday at Sambalpur public library on out of syllabus subjects aimed at making the students 'future-ready'.

Indian Institute of Management- Sambalpur (IIM-S) is on a mission to groom students of government high schools through a special programme run in collaboration with the Sambalpur public library.
A govt high school student being given a certificate after completion of the course (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The high school grooming class is held once a week on Sunday morning at the Sambalpur Public Library. Faculty and students of IIM-S along with retired teachers, doctors and engineers from various institutions teach the children following which they are awarded certificates by the premier B-School.

Classes on spoken English, Yoga, environmental science, ethics, health, management, leadership, AI, IT and entrepreneurship are held for the students to make them future-ready. As part of the programme, as many as 50 students of government high schools attended the class on Sunday.

IIM-S Director Mahadev Prasad Jaiswal said as per the new education policy, disadvantaged students must be trained and prepared for nation building.

"According to the new education policy and as per the instructions of the Prime Minister, the initiative was started to ensure that the students of our institution come out and educate disadvantaged students. Every Sunday morning, the students of our institution and some faculties teach ethics, communication skills, knowledge of new technologies and personality development in the public library," he said.

The students and faculty at the Sambalpur public library (ETV Bharat)

Jaiswal said the initiative has helped students to increase their self-confidence. "The main goal of the programme is to build good human beings. As many as 15 students and four faculty members of IIM Sambalpur have been engaged in the grooming class programme. We mainly provide basic knowledge to the students on the use of AI," he said.

Two govt high school students show the certicate (ETV Barat)

Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chairman of Sambalpur Public Library and former Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University, played a key role in starting the programme. "This is a unique initiative. We are teaching the students subjects that are currently not being taught in our schools. We are mainly doing this to identify the hidden talents of the children, Padhi said.

He said professors from various universities in Sambalpur such as VSSUT, VIMSAR, Sambalpur University, GM University and IIM-S teach the children various subjects.

Gauri Dixit, a student of IIM-S said she and some others have been teaching the students AI, leadership and emerging technologies. "We try to hone their creativity through the initiative," Dixit said.







