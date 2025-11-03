ETV Bharat / state

IIM Sambalpur Grooms Govt High School Students With Emerging Technologies

A govt high school student being given a certificate after completion of the course ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: Indian Institute of Management- Sambalpur (IIM-S) is on a mission to groom students of government high schools through a special programme run in collaboration with the Sambalpur public library.

The high school grooming class is held once a week on Sunday morning at the Sambalpur Public Library. Faculty and students of IIM-S along with retired teachers, doctors and engineers from various institutions teach the children following which they are awarded certificates by the premier B-School.

Classes on spoken English, Yoga, environmental science, ethics, health, management, leadership, AI, IT and entrepreneurship are held for the students to make them future-ready. As part of the programme, as many as 50 students of government high schools attended the class on Sunday.

IIM-S Director Mahadev Prasad Jaiswal said as per the new education policy, disadvantaged students must be trained and prepared for nation building.

"According to the new education policy and as per the instructions of the Prime Minister, the initiative was started to ensure that the students of our institution come out and educate disadvantaged students. Every Sunday morning, the students of our institution and some faculties teach ethics, communication skills, knowledge of new technologies and personality development in the public library," he said.