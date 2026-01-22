ETV Bharat / state

IIITDM Jabalpur Students Develop Special Gloves For Paralysis Patients, Receive Praise From PM Modi

After this, Riya and her friends visited several physiotherapy centres to learn about the problems faced by paralysed patients. "We discovered that patients often find it difficult to perform the exercises recommended by doctors resulting which, their recovery gets delayed. Therefore, we decided to create a glove that could be used for doing hand exercises," she said.

Riya said she, along with her friends Palak Garg, Devanshi, Shobhani, Juhi, and Deepti, created the special gloves last year under a college project and their product can be used for the treatment of paralysed patients. "In college, we were given the task of innovating in the healthcare sector. Coincidentally, one of our classmates was suffering from cerebral palsy. The doctor had advised her to do some exercises, which she found extremely difficult to perform. We decided to create something that could be used in treatment of patients like her."

Riya is a third-year student of Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Jabalpur and is currently doing internship at a company in Delhi. The special gloves won the first prize at the Youth Tech Challenge in Delhi this month, drawing praise from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Jabalpur: Efforts to devise ways to help a friend suffering from cerebral palsy, led Riya Jain and her classmates to innovate a special pair of gloves for patients suffering from paralysis that help them to exercise with ease and even play video games. The gloves, 'Flexura Hand Gloves', has also bagged patent.

Riya has been praised by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ETV Bharat)

Riya explained that certain devices have been installed into the glove so as to allow users to play games on mobile phones, laptops, or smart TVs. This video game can be tailored as per the patient's age. The patient has to wear the glove on the hand that the doctor has advised him/her to exercise, she said adding that the product has proven to be 100 percent successful in helping patients.

Professor Puneet Tandon of IIITDM, Jabalpur, who guided the team said, "The idea that the students had come up with was brilliant. We demonstrated the device to several doctors in Jabalpur and obtained certificates from them. All doctors have described it as a useful tool." Prof Tandon said as soon as the device was ready, they initiated the patent process and named the gloves, Flexura Hand Gloves. They have now received the patent.

He explained that the gloves allow patients to perform various movements, and each movement is linked to a video game. Therefore, when patients use it, they don't get bored and use it willingly, which helps them recover faster.

Prof. Tandon said the product has received awards at several levels. It was nominated as the best product by the college. Then, it was selected from among 24 products from across India and awarded first place. It was then presented to the national-level jury and the Ministry, where it again secured first place in its category. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has felicitated Riya, he added.

It was among the select products that were demonstrated to the Prime Minister. Riya said PM Modi asked her where she was from and how she created the product.

Satish Kumar Tiwari of IIIT-DM also played a crucial role in developing this device. Riya said she is currently working on further improvements after which, it will be made commercially available. Its current price is approximately Rs 3000, and efforts are on to reduce the cost further, she added.