ETV Bharat / state

IIIT-Ranchi Student Dies In Hostel, Protests Erupt On Campus

Ranchi: The death of a first-year BTech student triggered protests at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi campus with police attempting to bring the situation under control.

The protesting students alleged that administrative lapses led to the student's death and demanded an improvement of medical facilities, provision of an emergency ambulance, better canteen services, and enhanced security arrangements at the hostel. Also, they are pressing for the resignation of institute director Rajiv Srivastava. Students staged a sit-in demonstration throughout the night, and the protests continued till Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the Khelgaon police station area of Ranchi. The deceased student has been identified as Aditya, a resident of Naugachia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

According to police, when the door of Aditya's room remained closed at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, his friends became worried and upon breaking down the door, they found Aditya lying unconscious. They rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following this, chaos erupted in the hostel. A team from the local police station arrived at the scene and attempted to bring the situation under control. The deceased's family has been informed and investigations are underway but the cause of death remains unknown, an official said.

Students alleged that Aditya did not receive timely medical assistance, claiming that had an ambulance with oxygen facilities been available on time, his life might have been saved. They said that the institute lacks adequate emergency medical arrangements. Also, the hostel's canteen facilities are substandard and security measures, including CCTV surveillance, are insufficient, students complained.