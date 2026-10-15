ETV Bharat / state

IIIT Ranchi Protest Called Off As Centre Sends Director On 30-Day Leave, Orders Probe Into Student's Death

IIIT Ranchi Protest Called Off As Centre Sends Director On 30-Day Leave, Orders Probe Into Student's Death ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Students protesting at IIIT Ranchi campus over the suspicious death of a first-year student last Saturday have called off their agitation following assurance from the Ministry of Education to improve campus security, medical facilities and other essential services.

The Centre has also placed institute Director Prof Rajiv Srivastava on 30 days of leave and formed a three-member panel to investigate the student's death.

In Prof Srivastava's absence, Prof VMSR Murthy, director of IIEST Shibpur in West Bengal, has been given additional charge as the director of IIIT Ranchi. He is expected to assume his responsibilities on Thursday. IIIT Ranchi Protest Called Off As Centre Sends Director On 30-Day Leave, Orders Probe Into Student's Death (ETV Bharat) On the night of October 10, a first-year student died under mysterious circumstances at the IIIT hostel in Khelgaon. The next day, students launched a protest alleging that there was a delay in providing medical assistance to the victim. They also raised concerns over an alleged malfunctioning hostel elevator, lack of oxygen facilities in the ambulance, and lapses in the security system. Rithik, a student, stated that the three-member investigative committee has informed them that steps are being taken to address most of their demands. "Assurances have been given regarding the improvement of canteen facilities, provision of proper ambulance services, installation of CCTV cameras, and the strengthening of security arrangements," he said, adding that commitments have also been made to improve other institutional systems and conduct a high-level inquiry into the student's death. IIIT Ranchi Protest Called Off As Centre Sends Director On 30-Day Leave, Orders Probe Into Student's Death (ETV Bharat)