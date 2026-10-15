IIIT Ranchi Protest Called Off As Centre Sends Director On 30-Day Leave, Orders Probe Into Student's Death
Agitation at IIIT Ranchi ended after Education Ministry assured to improve campus security and ordered probe into death of a first-year student, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST
Ranchi: Students protesting at IIIT Ranchi campus over the suspicious death of a first-year student last Saturday have called off their agitation following assurance from the Ministry of Education to improve campus security, medical facilities and other essential services.
The Centre has also placed institute Director Prof Rajiv Srivastava on 30 days of leave and formed a three-member panel to investigate the student's death.
In Prof Srivastava's absence, Prof VMSR Murthy, director of IIEST Shibpur in West Bengal, has been given additional charge as the director of IIIT Ranchi. He is expected to assume his responsibilities on Thursday.
On the night of October 10, a first-year student died under mysterious circumstances at the IIIT hostel in Khelgaon. The next day, students launched a protest alleging that there was a delay in providing medical assistance to the victim. They also raised concerns over an alleged malfunctioning hostel elevator, lack of oxygen facilities in the ambulance, and lapses in the security system.
Rithik, a student, stated that the three-member investigative committee has informed them that steps are being taken to address most of their demands. "Assurances have been given regarding the improvement of canteen facilities, provision of proper ambulance services, installation of CCTV cameras, and the strengthening of security arrangements," he said, adding that commitments have also been made to improve other institutional systems and conduct a high-level inquiry into the student's death.
Students Piyush, Rajan, and others explained that the protest has been suspended based on the assurances received for improving the institute. They clarified that their demands are not limited solely to administrative action; they want the institute to provide medical support, security, and other essential infrastructure, ensuring that students do not face difficulties during emergencies.
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday constituted a three-member panel led by Prof Rajni Abbi, Director of South Campus at the University of Delhi, and comprising Dr Jitendra Nagpal, a psychiatrist at Moolchand Hospital, and a Deputy Secretary from the Ministry of Education, to investigate the death of the student. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.
Meanwhile, the recruitment process for non-academic positions at the institute, which had become a subject of controversy, has been cancelled. According to the administration, the fees paid by candidates for this process would be refunded. The move comes after students submitted a nine-page document highlighting alleged financial and administrative irregularities.
The students had been demanding that the Director and the Dean (Academics) be held accountable for the student's death. Initial rounds of discussions with the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Lieutenant General (Retd.) AK Bhatt, did not yield any results, sources said. The protest was eventually called off following assurances of action and reforms from the Education Ministry of Education.
All eyes are now on the investigation report and the subsequent changes to be implemented within the institute's system.