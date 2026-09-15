ETV Bharat / state

IIIT-Delwad Students Protest Afrer Alleged Attack, Seek Action And Campus Security

Gandhinagar: Students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delwad, staged a protest following an alleged attack on students and demanded strict action against those responsible and adequate security for students living on campus.

The protesters alleged that they did not receive a satisfactory response from the college administration after raising the issue. According to the students, the administration has failed to provide clear answers to their demands and has only given assurances that action will be taken.

The college administration has also reportedly been reluctant to speak to the media about the incident. During the protest, ETV Bharat attempted to speak to some students about the incident. However, several students were hesitant to speak on record, stating concerns that they could face disciplinary action for discussing the matter publicly.

Students said the serious incident outside the campus required the institution to take clear and firm measures to ensure their safety. They said simply being told that the police had been informed was not enough. The students are demanding that a formal complaint be registered and that action be taken against those allegedly involved in the attack.