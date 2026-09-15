IIIT-Delwad Students Protest Afrer Alleged Attack, Seek Action And Campus Security
The protesters alleged that they did not receive a satisfactory response from the college administration after raising the issue.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delwad, staged a protest following an alleged attack on students and demanded strict action against those responsible and adequate security for students living on campus.
The protesters alleged that they did not receive a satisfactory response from the college administration after raising the issue. According to the students, the administration has failed to provide clear answers to their demands and has only given assurances that action will be taken.
The college administration has also reportedly been reluctant to speak to the media about the incident. During the protest, ETV Bharat attempted to speak to some students about the incident. However, several students were hesitant to speak on record, stating concerns that they could face disciplinary action for discussing the matter publicly.
Students said the serious incident outside the campus required the institution to take clear and firm measures to ensure their safety. They said simply being told that the police had been informed was not enough. The students are demanding that a formal complaint be registered and that action be taken against those allegedly involved in the attack.
The incident reportedly took place at the IIIT campus in Delwad village of Mansa taluka. Students had installed an idol of Lord Ganesha at their hostel as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While they were playing garba music on speakers, a group of people who arrived in two cars allegedly asked them to stop the music.
An argument reportedly broke out between the students and local residents, which later escalated. According to the students, some of the local residents were carrying sticks or similar objects and allegedly attacked them. Around three students were reportedly injured in the incident.
The college administration has said that the police were informed about the incident. However, students said that despite considerable time having passed, they had not received confirmation that a formal complaint had been registered with the police.
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