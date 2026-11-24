ETV Bharat / state

IIIT Bhagalpur Placements: 95% Placed, Highest Package Touches Rs 60 Lakh

Bhagalpur: Students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Bhagalpur in Bihar have secured lucrative placement offers from leading multinational companies, with annual packages ranging from Rs 47 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, bagged by the top performers of the 2023-27 batch.

Three women students, Samriddhi Tripathi, Prakriti Arya and Shruti Sinha, have emerged among the top achievers, securing jobs or internships with ServiceNow, Adobe and Amazon.

Electronics and Communication Engineering student, Shruti Sinha, secured an internship at Amazon, with annual package of Rs 47 lakh upon converting this internship into a full-time role.

Computer Science student Maniranjan secured the highest annual package of Rs 60 lakh at Cred. Another Computer Science student Samriddhi Tripathi secured a package of Rs 59 lakh at ServiceNow while Prakriti Arya received Rs 54 lakh from Adobe.

"This year, approximately 95 percent of the institute's students secured placements in major companies. I urge other students to take inspiration from these successful individuals and to keep working diligently toward their goals. This is a proud achievement for IIIT Bhagalpur," Kumar said.

According to IIIT Bhagalpur Registrar, Dheeraj Kumar, around 95 percent of the students secured placements in major companies this year. He also encouraged students to draw inspiration from their successful peers and to continue working hard toward their goals.

For Prakriti Arya, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, landing a job at a multinational company was a dream she had nurtured since childhood. She has credited her parents, the institute's academic environment and her professor's guidance for her success.

"The academic environment at IIIT Bhagalpur is highly conducive to learning. Professors paid special emphasis on academic activities, which proved to be a great help. My experience of working in Bengaluru during internship was very positive, and I now intend to pursue my career," she added.

For Samriddhi, the placement offer is an opportunity to build a career in her preferred field of software engineering. She plans to focus on excelling in her role and strengthening her professional experience for the next two to three years.

A key factor in Samriddhi’s success is her daily routine. She said that she had not been active on social media but dedicated most of her time to studying, coding, and practicing Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA). She took assistance from online learning platforms for coding while watched YouTube videos for relaxation.

"IIIT Bhagalpur is an excellent institution in terms of the opportunities it offers. Students here need to work consistently and develop a strong grasp of technical topics. One should practice Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) regularly, as opportunities frequently arise; all that is required is to stay prepared," Samriddhi said.

Shruti Sinha, who secured an internship at Amazon said her parents always prioritised education and supported her at every step. Her father works at a bank. She said that the institution's professors and seniors always helped her whenever she faced difficulties with a subject or had any doubts.

"Before I enrolled, my parents were impressed by the institution's placement records from previous years. Whenever I encountered any issues with a subject or had questions, the professors provided help. My seniors were also always available to assist. This is why I found such a supportive environment for my academics and placement preparations," said Shruti.