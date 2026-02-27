IICT Scientists Develop Cost-Effective Technology To Convert Plastic Packaging Waste Into Fuel
The research team, led by Dr. Vineet Aniya, focused on plastic waste generated from biscuit wrappers, chocolate covers, and chip packets.
Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have developed an innovative technology that converts everyday plastic packaging waste into usable fuel. The breakthrough offers a sustainable solution to the long-standing problem of metallised multilayer plastic (MLP) waste, which is harmful to the environment and extremely difficult to recycle.
The research team, led by Dr Vineet Aniya, focused on plastic waste generated from biscuit wrappers, chocolate wrappers, and chip packets. These materials are made of multilayer plastic with thin metallic coatings, such as aluminium, sandwiched between layers. Due to this intricate structure, MLP neither decomposes in soil nor can it be easily recycled or converted into fuel using conventional methods.
To tackle this challenge, IICT scientists adopted an upgraded pyrolysis technique. In this process, plastic waste is first shredded and then tightly compacted. This step is crucial as it prevents metal particles embedded in the plastic layers from mixing with the oil produced during heating.
The compacted waste is then exposed to pyrolysis at a high temperature of 500 degrees Celsius, which results in the extraction of fuel similar to crude oil. To further enhance its quality, the extracted oil undergoes hydroprocessing, which removes impurities such as sulphur. According to the scientists, the final product closely meets the quality standards of conventional diesel.
One of the advantages of this technology is its economic viability. Researchers stated that the cost of refining the fuel through this chemical process is only Rs 3 per litre, which also makes it highly affordable.
As per the study, setting up a plant with a processing capacity of one tonne of plastic waste per day would require an investment of approximately Rs 94 lakh. Such a plant is expected to generate a net annual income of up to Rs 32 lakh. This makes the project both environmentally sustainable and financially attractive.
The researchers emphasised that the technology not only helps manage non-recyclable plastic waste but also contributes to reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels. The findings of the study were recently published in the international journal Environmental Chemistry and Safety.
