IICT Scientists Develop Cost-Effective Technology To Convert Plastic Packaging Waste Into Fuel

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have developed an innovative technology that converts everyday plastic packaging waste into usable fuel. The breakthrough offers a sustainable solution to the long-standing problem of metallised multilayer plastic (MLP) waste, which is harmful to the environment and extremely difficult to recycle.

The research team, led by Dr Vineet Aniya, focused on plastic waste generated from biscuit wrappers, chocolate wrappers, and chip packets. These materials are made of multilayer plastic with thin metallic coatings, such as aluminium, sandwiched between layers. Due to this intricate structure, MLP neither decomposes in soil nor can it be easily recycled or converted into fuel using conventional methods.

To tackle this challenge, IICT scientists adopted an upgraded pyrolysis technique. In this process, plastic waste is first shredded and then tightly compacted. This step is crucial as it prevents metal particles embedded in the plastic layers from mixing with the oil produced during heating.

The compacted waste is then exposed to pyrolysis at a high temperature of 500 degrees Celsius, which results in the extraction of fuel similar to crude oil. To further enhance its quality, the extracted oil undergoes hydroprocessing, which removes impurities such as sulphur. According to the scientists, the final product closely meets the quality standards of conventional diesel.