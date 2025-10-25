'Treat Citizens With Dignity And Courtesy': DG & IGP Saleem Issues New Guidelines To Karnataka Police
The circular stresses that police officers must maintain transparency in their work and treat every individual equally, irrespective of background or social status.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M.A. Saleem has issued a circular to all police personnel across Karnataka, outlining clear behavioural and operational guidelines to ensure that officers interact with the public respectfully, maintain transparency, and uphold ethical standards while performing their duties.
“The police are meant to serve and protect citizens. It is important that they do so with dignity, patience, and fairness,” said IGP Saleem in his directive.
The circular stresses that police officers must maintain transparency in their work and treat every individual equally, irrespective of background or social status. Officers have been directed to listen patiently to public grievances and register complaints without unnecessary delay.
They have also been reminded to maintain accuracy and focus while recording case details in station diaries and case files. “Every police officer should ensure that investigation processes remain transparent and that no citizen is subjected to unnecessary harassment,” the circular states.
Respect, Patience and Accountability in Policing
Police personnel have been advised to speak courteously with the public, avoiding harsh language in all situations. Officers must refrain from seeking or accepting any form of illegal benefit or assistance from individuals or institutions.
They are also expected to set an ethical example, both during and after duty hours, by adhering to departmental discipline and principles. The circular emphasises punctuality, proper attendance, and responsible use of technology such as body-worn cameras to promote fairness in police-public interactions.
Special care should be shown while dealing with victims, women, children, and senior citizens. Officers must also keep complainants informed about the progress of their cases and pending matters.
Community Trust Through Responsible Conduct
IGP Saleem’s circular calls for greater community participation and public awareness initiatives to strengthen trust between citizens and the police. Officers are encouraged to take part in outreach programs promoting transparent, lawful, and empathetic policing practices.
The guidelines further caution officers against any misuse of authority during searches, arrests, or interrogations, urging them to respect individuals’ privacy and dignity. Cooperation with judicial and administrative authorities is to be maintained at all times.
In a notable directive, the circular instructs that women should not be called to police stations for inquiry or statement recording after 6 p.m. Additionally, if a complaint is received from another jurisdiction, officers must register a “Zero FIR” and then transfer it to the relevant police station instead of turning away the complainant.
The circular concludes by urging police personnel to immediately report any attempt to influence or corrupt police work to senior authorities.
Read More