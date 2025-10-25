ETV Bharat / state

'Treat Citizens With Dignity And Courtesy': DG & IGP Saleem Issues New Guidelines To Karnataka Police

Bengaluru: The Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M.A. Saleem has issued a circular to all police personnel across Karnataka, outlining clear behavioural and operational guidelines to ensure that officers interact with the public respectfully, maintain transparency, and uphold ethical standards while performing their duties.

“The police are meant to serve and protect citizens. It is important that they do so with dignity, patience, and fairness,” said IGP Saleem in his directive.

The circular stresses that police officers must maintain transparency in their work and treat every individual equally, irrespective of background or social status. Officers have been directed to listen patiently to public grievances and register complaints without unnecessary delay.

They have also been reminded to maintain accuracy and focus while recording case details in station diaries and case files. “Every police officer should ensure that investigation processes remain transparent and that no citizen is subjected to unnecessary harassment,” the circular states.

Respect, Patience and Accountability in Policing

Police personnel have been advised to speak courteously with the public, avoiding harsh language in all situations. Officers must refrain from seeking or accepting any form of illegal benefit or assistance from individuals or institutions.

They are also expected to set an ethical example, both during and after duty hours, by adhering to departmental discipline and principles. The circular emphasises punctuality, proper attendance, and responsible use of technology such as body-worn cameras to promote fairness in police-public interactions.