IGNOU Extends Deadline For New Admissions, Online Re-registration To August 31, 2026
University administration has advised students to carefully fill in their personal and academic details and provide accurate information regarding necessary documents while applying.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for new admissions and online re-registration to August 31, 2026. This decision applies to all programmes conducted via Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes.
The university administration has advised students to carefully fill in their personal and academic details and provide accurate information regarding necessary documents while applying. Students seeking new admission for the July 2026 session in the ODL mode can apply through IGNOU’s ODL Admission Portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Students are advised to check the eligibility criteria, required documents, and other necessary conditions for the respective programme before initiating the application process. After completing the application process, it is important to retain records of the fee payment and application details.
The deadline for new admissions to programmes conducted in online mode has also been extended to August 31. Students seeking admission to online programmes can apply by visiting ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
The university administration has extended not only the deadline for new admissions but also the deadline for submitting online re-registration forms for the July 2026 session to August 31. Students enrolled in relevant ODL and online mode programmes can now submit their re-registration forms online during this period.
The re-registration process can be completed via IGNOU’s Samarth portal. Students can visit ignou.samarth.edu.in and select the appropriate option. Students should verify their programme and personal details during the application process. If any information requires changes or corrections, the procedure must be completed in accordance with the university's prescribed guidelines.
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