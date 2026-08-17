ETV Bharat / state

IGNOU Extends Deadline For New Admissions, Online Re-registration To August 31, 2026

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for new admissions and online re-registration to August 31, 2026. This decision applies to all programmes conducted via Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes.

The university administration has advised students to carefully fill in their personal and academic details and provide accurate information regarding necessary documents while applying. Students seeking new admission for the July 2026 session in the ODL mode can apply through IGNOU’s ODL Admission Portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Students are advised to check the eligibility criteria, required documents, and other necessary conditions for the respective programme before initiating the application process. After completing the application process, it is important to retain records of the fee payment and application details.