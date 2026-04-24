ETV Bharat / state

‘Ignoring Traffic Rules Costs 20 Lives A Day In Telangana’: DGP Shivadhar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has blamed personal errors by motorists, including disregard for traffic rules and lack of civic sense, as the leading causes of road accidents in the state, which claim the lives of an average of 20 persons daily.

Speaking to ‘Eenadu-ETV Bharat’ during the recent ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign, he stressed the importance of basic safety measures and outlined ongoing efforts by the Police Department to reduce deaths due to road accidents and improve road safety.

He urged every driver to remember that when a person dies in a road accident, the entire family loses its sole means of support.

Excerpts:

ETV Bharat (ETB): Why are road accidents more common in India compared to other countries?

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy (DGP): Our analysis shows that most accidents are caused by human error. Common violations include excessive speeding, overtaking from the left, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Simple precautions like wearing helmets or seatbelts could prevent many serious injuries. The rise in fatalities is largely due to ignoring these basic safety measures, which individuals must voluntarily follow.