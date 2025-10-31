ETV Bharat / state

'Ignored By Bureaucrats, Trolled On Social Media': Lawmakers Unite Across Party Lines In J-K Assembly

Representational Image| BJP MLAs protest during a session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Srinagar on Thursday, October 30, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: In a session marked by rare unanimity across party lines, legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday voiced frustration over bureaucrats allegedly ignoring their official communications. They also expressed their anger over social media videos trolling lawmakers during Assembly proceedings.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, MLA from Kulgam, led the charge, accusing the bureaucracy of showing “utter disregard” for elected representatives.

“Whenever I have written to bureaucrats, I have never received a response. Even though the Chief Minister's Office provides receipts for our written communications, the officials simply don't respond,” Tarigami said in the Assembly.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta, MLA from Udhampur West, said he had written 27 letters on various subjects to different departments but never heard back.

“This is the fate of the House. The institution has been undermined,” he said, urging Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to issue directions compelling officials to acknowledge and respond to MLAs' correspondence in a time-bound manner.

“You have to protect this institution,” Gupta told the Speaker. “Officials must be made accountable to the elected representatives of the people.”

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, MLA from Handwara, along with other legislators, also raised the same issue, calling the bureaucratic silence a sign of “growing institutional disconnect” in the Union Territory's governance structure.

As if bureaucratic indifference wasn't enough, the Assembly also saw sharp protests over a viral video that showed an MLA scrolling through social media during Question Hour.

National Conference MLA from Karnah, Javid Mirchal, said a video of him briefly opening a social media website during the session had been circulated online with "malicious intent".

“When I was asking a question about doctors, I opened Facebook for a few seconds. That clip was taken out of context and spread on social media,” Mirchal said emotionally, adding that he “couldn't sleep the entire night” after facing online trolling.

He demanded strict action against the “paid agents” running the portal that published the clip.

Supporting Mirchal, NC legislator Nazir Gurezi told the House that the MLA had actually been checking official business documents shared by the Secretariat. "His constituents are now accusing him of wasting time on social media instead of raising their issues. We will move a privilege motion against the errant 'news' portal," Gurezi said.

The Speaker assured the protesting NC lawmakers that the matter would be taken up and “appropriate action” initiated.