'Ignored By Bureaucrats, Trolled On Social Media': Lawmakers Unite Across Party Lines In J-K Assembly
Jammu Kashmir MLAs from all parties express frustration over bureaucratic silence and viral social media trolling, calling for accountability and stronger protection of legislative authority.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Srinagar: In a session marked by rare unanimity across party lines, legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday voiced frustration over bureaucrats allegedly ignoring their official communications. They also expressed their anger over social media videos trolling lawmakers during Assembly proceedings.
CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, MLA from Kulgam, led the charge, accusing the bureaucracy of showing “utter disregard” for elected representatives.
“Whenever I have written to bureaucrats, I have never received a response. Even though the Chief Minister's Office provides receipts for our written communications, the officials simply don't respond,” Tarigami said in the Assembly.
Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta, MLA from Udhampur West, said he had written 27 letters on various subjects to different departments but never heard back.
“This is the fate of the House. The institution has been undermined,” he said, urging Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to issue directions compelling officials to acknowledge and respond to MLAs' correspondence in a time-bound manner.
“You have to protect this institution,” Gupta told the Speaker. “Officials must be made accountable to the elected representatives of the people.”
People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, MLA from Handwara, along with other legislators, also raised the same issue, calling the bureaucratic silence a sign of “growing institutional disconnect” in the Union Territory's governance structure.
As if bureaucratic indifference wasn't enough, the Assembly also saw sharp protests over a viral video that showed an MLA scrolling through social media during Question Hour.
National Conference MLA from Karnah, Javid Mirchal, said a video of him briefly opening a social media website during the session had been circulated online with "malicious intent".
“When I was asking a question about doctors, I opened Facebook for a few seconds. That clip was taken out of context and spread on social media,” Mirchal said emotionally, adding that he “couldn't sleep the entire night” after facing online trolling.
He demanded strict action against the “paid agents” running the portal that published the clip.
Supporting Mirchal, NC legislator Nazir Gurezi told the House that the MLA had actually been checking official business documents shared by the Secretariat. "His constituents are now accusing him of wasting time on social media instead of raising their issues. We will move a privilege motion against the errant 'news' portal," Gurezi said.
The Speaker assured the protesting NC lawmakers that the matter would be taken up and “appropriate action” initiated.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary added his own grievance, saying a private recording of him conversing with NC minister Sakina Itoo inside the House had been turned into “inappropriate social media reels”.
“We are respected citizens and members of this House. Sakina ji is like a sister; I have even tied her Rakhi, but the video was presented inappropriately. The Speaker must take note and act,” Chaudhary said while getting support from both the treasury and opposition benches.
Amid the heated exchanges, the House, on the final day of its autumn session, ratified amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, following its approval in the GST Council.
Tabling the bill for ratification, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said no state-level amendments could be made since the law is a federal one.
“We are only ratifying what has been approved by the GST Council,” Abdullah said after BJP's Pawan Gupta attempted to introduce changes, which were turned down by Speaker Rather.
“You were MoS Finance and know it better than me that the GST Act cannot be modified here,” the Chief Minister added with a smile. The bill was then passed by voice vote.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather later adjourned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly sine die, concluding a nine-day session that saw elections to four Rajya Sabha seats and passage of several key bills.
The Assembly Secretariat said it had received 732 questions, of which 682 were admitted, and 29 taken up for discussion with 73 supplementaries. Ninety-seven Zero Hour issues were also raised.
Out of 41 private bills, eight were taken up in the assembly and subsequently withdrawn or defeated.
Meanwhile, 67 calling attention notices were submitted, with 10 discussed, and 14 private member resolutions were admitted, though only one passed.
The session saw one major disruption when BJP legislators staged a walkout after Speaker Rather rejected an adjournment motion by BJP's Pawan Gupta seeking a debate on the plight of flood victims.
Concluding the session, Speaker Rather thanked all members for their cooperation. “I thank all members for their support in conducting the proceedings of the House smoothly,” he said, bringing the curtain down on a brief session of the J&K Assembly.
Also Read