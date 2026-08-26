ETV Bharat / state

IGKV Raipur Finds No Solid Evidence Of Third Paper Leak Incident

Raipur: The paper for the BSc first-year examination at the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGKV) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, held on August 19, allegedly got leaked. However, the university administration has not found any substantial proof of the matter.

Similarly, police have not filed any FIR so far, due to the lack of concrete evidence to substantiate it. So far, FIRs have been registered only for the leakage of two agriculture papers conducted on August 7 and August 20 at the Telibandha police station. Six individuals, including a professor from an agricultural college in Durg, have been arrested on August 22.

Meanwhile, IGKV officials said that while they have received reports via the media about the incident of a third paper leak, there is no solid proof. The police have also confirmed that they have not received any information regarding the latest paper leak so far.