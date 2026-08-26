ETV Bharat / state

IGKV Raipur Finds No Solid Evidence Of Third Paper Leak Incident

So far, FIRs have been registered for the leakage of two agricultural papers conducted on August 7 and August 20, and six people were arrested.

A file photo of the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University.
A file photo of the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raipur: The paper for the BSc first-year examination at the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGKV) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, held on August 19, allegedly got leaked. However, the university administration has not found any substantial proof of the matter.

Similarly, police have not filed any FIR so far, due to the lack of concrete evidence to substantiate it. So far, FIRs have been registered only for the leakage of two agriculture papers conducted on August 7 and August 20 at the Telibandha police station. Six individuals, including a professor from an agricultural college in Durg, have been arrested on August 22.

Meanwhile, IGKV officials said that while they have received reports via the media about the incident of a third paper leak, there is no solid proof. The police have also confirmed that they have not received any information regarding the latest paper leak so far.

Sanjay Nayyar, the Public Relations Officer of the university, said reports surfaced in the media regarding the leakage of the BSc first-year 'Fundamentals of Genetics' paper held on August 19. However, no concrete evidence has been found regarding this matter yet. The university administration has also initiated an investigation into the issue.

"We have not found any evidence so far. If such an incident is confirmed, an FIR will be lodged, and appropriate action will be initiated," Nayyar said.

Telibandha Station House Officer (SHO) told ETV Bharat that FIRs concerning the leakage of two agricultural papers have been registered, and action has already been taken in those cases.

Also Read

  1. MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Allegations Of Paper Leak
  2. Parliament Panel Unanimously Adopts Report On NTA Reforms

TAGGED:

IGKV RAIPUR
FUNDAMENTALS OF GENETICS
BSC FIRST YEAR EXAM
TELIBANDHA POLICE STATION
PAPER LEAK INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.