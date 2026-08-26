IGKV Raipur Finds No Solid Evidence Of Third Paper Leak Incident
So far, FIRs have been registered for the leakage of two agricultural papers conducted on August 7 and August 20, and six people were arrested.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Raipur: The paper for the BSc first-year examination at the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGKV) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, held on August 19, allegedly got leaked. However, the university administration has not found any substantial proof of the matter.
Similarly, police have not filed any FIR so far, due to the lack of concrete evidence to substantiate it. So far, FIRs have been registered only for the leakage of two agriculture papers conducted on August 7 and August 20 at the Telibandha police station. Six individuals, including a professor from an agricultural college in Durg, have been arrested on August 22.
Meanwhile, IGKV officials said that while they have received reports via the media about the incident of a third paper leak, there is no solid proof. The police have also confirmed that they have not received any information regarding the latest paper leak so far.
Sanjay Nayyar, the Public Relations Officer of the university, said reports surfaced in the media regarding the leakage of the BSc first-year 'Fundamentals of Genetics' paper held on August 19. However, no concrete evidence has been found regarding this matter yet. The university administration has also initiated an investigation into the issue.
"We have not found any evidence so far. If such an incident is confirmed, an FIR will be lodged, and appropriate action will be initiated," Nayyar said.
Telibandha Station House Officer (SHO) told ETV Bharat that FIRs concerning the leakage of two agricultural papers have been registered, and action has already been taken in those cases.
Also Read