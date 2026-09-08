'If Provoked, I'll Reveal More Truths': Former MP Vijayasai Reddy Warns YSRCP
Vijayasai Reddy says his party will be an alternative to TDP and YSRCP and will be launched after Dussehra.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Amaravati: Announcing to launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh, former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy warned that if the coterie within YSRCP continues to target him or brand him a "traitor", he will be forced to expose many hidden truths.
"If the YSRCP coterie provokes me again by labelling me a traitor, I have many truths in my possession that I will reveal," he said to the media in Vijayawada on Monday.
Reddy announced that he would float the new party after Dussehra, saying everyone would see the support he receives within a period of six months to a year. Deliberating on the need for a new party, the former MP said it will serve as a viable alternative because both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP are family-run parties, with each seeking power at the expense of the other.
Reddy also clarified that he is not opposed to Amaravati functioning as the capital.
"I authored a 350-page book detailing the origins of the Reddy community and the rule of the Reddy kings; I did this out of personal interest," he added.
When reporters mentioned senior YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana's claims that Reddy’s party would be just like K A Paul’s party, the former MP said, "How many parties has he actually switched? How did he speak after YS passed away? One can understand the credibility of his allegations."
Responding to minister Satyakumar’s accusation that he is launching a party using looted public funds, Reddy said, "If I have looted public funds, let them file cases against me and have me arrested. I have good relations with the BJP; perhaps that minister is unaware of the nature of those ties. I will not be our party's CM candidate. We will make a capable person the Chief Minister."
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