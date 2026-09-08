ETV Bharat / state

'If Provoked, I'll Reveal More Truths': Former MP Vijayasai Reddy Warns YSRCP

Amaravati: Announcing to launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh, former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy warned that if the coterie within YSRCP continues to target him or brand him a "traitor", he will be forced to expose many hidden truths.

"If the YSRCP coterie provokes me again by labelling me a traitor, I have many truths in my possession that I will reveal," he said to the media in Vijayawada on Monday.

Reddy announced that he would float the new party after Dussehra, saying everyone would see the support he receives within a period of six months to a year. Deliberating on the need for a new party, the former MP said it will serve as a viable alternative because both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP are family-run parties, with each seeking power at the expense of the other.

Reddy also clarified that he is not opposed to Amaravati functioning as the capital.