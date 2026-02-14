ETV Bharat / state

Mere Breach Of Promise To Marry Does Not Constitute Rape: Uttarakhand High Court

Nainital: In a significant ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court stated that consent to a sexual relationship by an adult woman does not amount to rape merely because it later ends in her partner's refusal to marry.

Quashing an FIR and all subsequent proceedings in a case alleging rape on the pretext of marriage, the court held that a failed relationship, by itself, does not constitute a criminal offence. The court stated that simply failing to fulfill a promise of marriage is not a crime under unless it is proven that the promise was false from the outset.

The case pertains to a young woman from Mussoorie who had accused a man identified as Suraj Bora of entering into a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. According to the complainant, she was in a long-term relationship with Bora who had promised to marry her within 45 days, but later reneged. After an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet which Bora challenged in the High Court.

The accused's lawyer argued that both parties were adults and had a long-term, consensual relationship. He argued that the FIR lacked any concrete evidence to show that the accused intended to deceive the woman at the outset of the relationship. "It was merely a "failed relationship" and initiating criminal proceedings would be an abuse of the legal process," the lawyer said.