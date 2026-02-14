Mere Breach Of Promise To Marry Does Not Constitute Rape: Uttarakhand High Court
Quashing a case against a man accused of breach of marriage promise, the court ruled that a failed relationship does not constitute a criminal offence.
Nainital: In a significant ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court stated that consent to a sexual relationship by an adult woman does not amount to rape merely because it later ends in her partner's refusal to marry.
Quashing an FIR and all subsequent proceedings in a case alleging rape on the pretext of marriage, the court held that a failed relationship, by itself, does not constitute a criminal offence. The court stated that simply failing to fulfill a promise of marriage is not a crime under unless it is proven that the promise was false from the outset.
The case pertains to a young woman from Mussoorie who had accused a man identified as Suraj Bora of entering into a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. According to the complainant, she was in a long-term relationship with Bora who had promised to marry her within 45 days, but later reneged. After an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet which Bora challenged in the High Court.
The accused's lawyer argued that both parties were adults and had a long-term, consensual relationship. He argued that the FIR lacked any concrete evidence to show that the accused intended to deceive the woman at the outset of the relationship. "It was merely a "failed relationship" and initiating criminal proceedings would be an abuse of the legal process," the lawyer said.
On the other hand, the state government and the woman's lawyers argued that the victim's consent was based solely on a promise of marriage, which the accused later failed to fulfill. They argued that whether the promise was false from the beginning or not can only be determined based on evidence during the trial, and therefore, the proceedings should not be quashed.
Justice Ashish Naithani of the High Court while hearing the case, stated that consent given by an adult woman is not vitiated merely because the relationship did not later result in marriage. The Court clarified that for a conviction under Section 376, it is necessary to show that the promise of marriage was merely a means of obtaining consent and that the accused never intended to marry.
The Court found that the parties in the case lived together for a long time and had repeated physical relationship, which pointed to a consensual relationship rather than initial fraud. It held that continuing the criminal case without any substantial basis would become a means of harassment for the accused. The High Court completely quashed the case pending before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dehradun, against Bora and the charge sheet dated July 22, 2023.
