ETV Bharat / state

'If Mamata Contests From Nandigram, We'll Withdraw Our Candidate': Ritabrata Banerjee Ahead Of Meeting Over TMC Symbol

Kolkata: Ahead of meeting the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday over the tussle surrounding the Trinamool Congress symbol, Leader of Opposition heading TMC's breakaway faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, said they would not field any candidate in Nandigram Assembly bypoll if former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contests.

"If Mamata contests from Nandigram, we will withdraw our candidate and back her," Ritabrata said at Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Both the TMC factions are set to meet the poll panel in Delhi on September 12 to resolve the leadership and symbol dispute while determining who constitutes the 'real' Trinamool.

Explaining why his camp would withdraw its candidate if Mamata contests from Nandigram, Ritabrata noted that she has no record of winning Assembly elections; rather, her track record is one of winning Assembly bye-elections. "We want Dr. Mamata Banerjee to contest a bye-election and maintain her record of winning it," Ritabrata said.

Sharpening his attack on Mamata, Ritabrata highlighted how the former Chief Minister trailed in her own constituency and polling booth in South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. "She lost in her own booth, in her neighborhood, in her ward, and in the Assembly election," Ritabrata added.

Political observers believe Ritabrata’s message is two-fold. While outwardly advocating for Mamata’s victory in Nandigram, Ritabrata has simultaneously questioned her acceptability as a candidate through this offer of 'support'.

For Mamata, Nandigram is not just another Assembly constituency. She contested from this seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, and was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari, leading her to contest in bye-election.