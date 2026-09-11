'If Mamata Contests From Nandigram, We'll Withdraw Our Candidate': Ritabrata Banerjee Ahead Of Meeting Over TMC Symbol
Ritabrata Banerjee says Mamata Banejee has a record in being defeated in the Assembly elections and winning bypolls.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of meeting the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday over the tussle surrounding the Trinamool Congress symbol, Leader of Opposition heading TMC's breakaway faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, said they would not field any candidate in Nandigram Assembly bypoll if former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contests.
"If Mamata contests from Nandigram, we will withdraw our candidate and back her," Ritabrata said at Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi on Friday afternoon.
Both the TMC factions are set to meet the poll panel in Delhi on September 12 to resolve the leadership and symbol dispute while determining who constitutes the 'real' Trinamool.
Explaining why his camp would withdraw its candidate if Mamata contests from Nandigram, Ritabrata noted that she has no record of winning Assembly elections; rather, her track record is one of winning Assembly bye-elections. "We want Dr. Mamata Banerjee to contest a bye-election and maintain her record of winning it," Ritabrata said.
Sharpening his attack on Mamata, Ritabrata highlighted how the former Chief Minister trailed in her own constituency and polling booth in South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. "She lost in her own booth, in her neighborhood, in her ward, and in the Assembly election," Ritabrata added.
Political observers believe Ritabrata’s message is two-fold. While outwardly advocating for Mamata’s victory in Nandigram, Ritabrata has simultaneously questioned her acceptability as a candidate through this offer of 'support'.
For Mamata, Nandigram is not just another Assembly constituency. She contested from this seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, and was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari, leading her to contest in bye-election.
According to political observers, instead of fielding a candidate to directly defeat Mamata, they aim to encourage her to enter the fray in Nandigram. They then plan to campaign by highlighting her past defeat and the recent electoral results.
However, there has been no reaction from Mamata or the Kalighat-based Trinamool leadership regarding this matter so far.
Meanwhile, a crucial battle to resolve the leadership and symbol disputes between the rival TMC factions is set to take place in Delhi on Saturday. Five representatives from each faction will appear before the EC for a hearing.
Representatives from the Ritabrata faction are already en route to Delhi. Their primary demand is that the dispute over the party symbol must be resolved before September 16, the deadline for filing nominations for the bye-elections in two seats, including Nandigram.
Voting for bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar is scheduled on October 6. If the Commission's decision on the party symbol and name remains pending, the nomination process could face unprecedented complications. If neither faction is formally granted permission to use the 'Trinamool Congress' name and symbol, a situation could arise where candidates from both factions are forced to contest the election as independents.
Ritabrata faction spokesperson Riju Dutta and senior leader Madan Mitra echoed the same sentiment regarding Nandigram. They said that if Mamata herself contests from Nandigram, the 'real Trinamool' will not field a candidate there, they said outside the Legislative Assembly.
Following the shift in power post 2026 Assembly elections, the internal conflict within TMC has entered a new phase. From the tussle over the party symbol in Delhi and speculation regarding candidacy in Nandigram to open jibes directed at the former Chief Minister, a new political drama is unfolding before the bye-elections.
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