ETV Bharat / state

'If Ladakh Could Do It, So Can We': Mehbooba Writes To CM Omar, BJP For Unity In Restoring Rights And Dignity Of Jammu Kashmir

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti(writing) at a party event ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 4 Min Read

Srinagar: Buoyed by the Ladakh political unity over its negotiations with the Government of India, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has written to the chief minister Omar Abdullah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for united outreach to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in restoring their rights and dignity. “Recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre offer an important lesson - only dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes,” Mehbooba has written in her letter to the chief minister Omar Abdullah. In the letter, Mehbooba said that Jammu and Kashmir finds itself yet again at a crossroads in its history where the pervasive feeling of despair and disillusionment has gripped the state. “It necessitates a broad consensus above and across party and partisan lines to pull J&K out of the current debilitating stalemate. If we want to restore the dignity & security of our people, a constructive dialogue with the Government of India is a much needed imperative. The time has come to make a united outreach to the Hon'ble Prime Minister & Hon'ble Home Minister and prevail upon them to initiate a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” she said. Besides Omar, the PDP president has written letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) leader Mohd. Yousuf Tarigami, People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, MP Engineer Rashid, AAP President Mehraj Malik, PDF Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, J&K National Panthers Party President Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena (J&K unit) President Manish Sahni, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti President Sanjay Tickoo, and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Chairman Jaspal Singh. Mehbooba has urged them to come together for a joint and coordinated outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.