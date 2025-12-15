ETV Bharat / state

'If It Were My Ministers, ACB Would've Raided Them': Omar Abdullah On Ratle Power Project Row

Representational Image | Jammu Kashmir CM and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah at the mausoleum of his grandfather and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on December 5, 2025. ( File/ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that if his ministers were involved in interference of a national project like the 850-megawatt Ratle Hydroelectric Project, they would have been raided by the anti-graft body by now.

The Rs 3700 crore power project in Kishtwar has fallen into trouble after the company accused the concerned MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shagun Parihar, of interference.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a Hyderabad-based company, accused that it was being forced to hire unskilled workers by local politicians and warned to pull out of the crucial project over the Chenab river in Kishtwar.

“I know, and you know that if this accusation had been against any of my ministers, by now the ACB (anti-corruption bureau) would have raided him. These projects are not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country and are of national importance. There should be no interference. The agencies should look into it,” Abdullah said.

He said that the allegation of interference is about one MLA, but the other BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also interferes in every project there.