'If I Did Wrong, Others Too...': Ex-TTD EO Dharma Reddy During SIT Probe In Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case
Dharma Reddy was reportedly questioned on irregularities during his tenure in ghee procurement, tendering process and quality control measures
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Tirupati: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, while attending the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, told officials that if he did something wrong, then others too did the same.
He also said that the tender terms and conditions, which were changed during his tenure as Additional EO and member of the procurement committee, occurred with the consent of all members.
Reddy reached the SIT office at Alipiri Bhudevi Complex at around 8.55 am and remained there throughout the day. He had food brought from a hotel and questioning resumed after a break from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The SIT officials interrogated him for nearly seven and a half hours before he left the premises at 6.02 pm.
Sources said SIT officials questioned him in detail about the change in tender terms and conditions while he was a procurement committee member. Reddy reportedly told officials, “This was done with the consent of all members. Later, Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and the EO approved it. If I did something wrong, then they would also have done wrong.”
On asked if he had taken bribes, he denied, saying his role in the process was nominal. Officials asked why tenders were awarded despite knowing that quality ghee could not be supplied at such low prices. He replied that contracts were given to L1 bidders as per the rules.
The SIT also questioned him about the special quality of ghee purchased for the laddus sent to Ayodhya during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January last year. To which, Reddy claimed he only remembered sending laddus and was unaware of the procurement decisions.
Officials further asked about the Bholebaba Organic Dairy in Uttarakhand, which allegedly lacked proper infrastructure for such a large-scale supply. When questioned about the inspection process, Reddy replied, "The officials took care of everything.”
He reportedly avoided answering questions about YV Subba Reddy’s influence and the alleged role of former PA Chinna Appanna, who was accused of demanding a commission of Rs 25 per kg from the dairy. Reddy said he did not know about such demands.
SIT officials reportedly also questioned why complaints from potu (kitchen) workers about poor-quality ghee were ignored. Reddy admitted that some complaints were genuine but said he could not act independently due to pressure from higher authorities.
Speaking to an ETV representative while leaving, he said, “I cooperated fully with the investigation. Tender rules change with governments. There was no corruption in the ghee procurement procedure. The propaganda about me being the approver is false. Please don’t hurt the sentiments of devotees.”
Meanwhile, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, directors of Bholebaba and Srivaishnavi Dairies, were also interrogated. SIT officials asked why they shut down the Bhagwanpur dairy after the scandal surfaced and why their drivers were appointed as new directors. They claimed the dairy was closed temporarily due to the ongoing investigation.
