ETV Bharat / state

'If I Did Wrong, Others Too...': Ex-TTD EO Dharma Reddy During SIT Probe In Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case

Tirupati: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, while attending the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, told officials that if he did something wrong, then others too did the same.

He also said that the tender terms and conditions, which were changed during his tenure as Additional EO and member of the procurement committee, occurred with the consent of all members.

Reddy reached the SIT office at Alipiri Bhudevi Complex at around 8.55 am and remained there throughout the day. He had food brought from a hotel and questioning resumed after a break from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The SIT officials interrogated him for nearly seven and a half hours before he left the premises at 6.02 pm.

Sources said SIT officials questioned him in detail about the change in tender terms and conditions while he was a procurement committee member. Reddy reportedly told officials, “This was done with the consent of all members. Later, Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and the EO approved it. If I did something wrong, then they would also have done wrong.”

On asked if he had taken bribes, he denied, saying his role in the process was nominal. Officials asked why tenders were awarded despite knowing that quality ghee could not be supplied at such low prices. He replied that contracts were given to L1 bidders as per the rules.

The SIT also questioned him about the special quality of ghee purchased for the laddus sent to Ayodhya during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January last year. To which, Reddy claimed he only remembered sending laddus and was unaware of the procurement decisions.