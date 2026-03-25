If Central Forces Act As BJP Agents, Mothers & Sisters Of Bengal Will Give Befitting Reply: Mamata
She warned that attempts might be made to revoke citizenship by imposing the NRC as the supplementary list was released in the dead of night.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Kicking off the official campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls from North Bengal's Maynaguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said if the Central forces act as the BJP's polling agents, the mothers and sisters of Bengal will give them a befitting reply.
"I respect the Central forces. However, remember that the power of the common man is the real power. The situation in Delhi is such that things could turn upside down tomorrow. You should perform your duties with dignity. If you act as polling agents for the BJP, our mothers and sisters will give you a fitting reply," he said at a rally in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Rammohan Roy in the Town Club grounds.
Taking a dig at the Election Commission, she said, "Have you ever heard of an Election Commission notification bearing the BJP's official seal? They ought to hang themselves out of shame. There is absolutely nowhere for them to hide their disgrace."
She further alleged that the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission are actively "stripping people of their voting rights".
She warned that attempts might be made to revoke citizenship by imposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "The supplementary list was released in the dead of night. On one hand, our Independence was achieved at midnight — a matter of great pride for us. Yet now, they refuse to uphold the Constitution. Tomorrow, they will declare their intent to implement the NRC. As long as I am alive, I will not allow detention camps to be established. The future generations will not allow it either," she said.
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