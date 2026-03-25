ETV Bharat / state

If Central Forces Act As BJP Agents, Mothers & Sisters Of Bengal Will Give Befitting Reply: Mamata

Jalpaiguri: Kicking off the official campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls from North Bengal's Maynaguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said if the Central forces act as the BJP's polling agents, the mothers and sisters of Bengal will give them a befitting reply.

"I respect the Central forces. However, remember that the power of the common man is the real power. The situation in Delhi is such that things could turn upside down tomorrow. You should perform your duties with dignity. If you act as polling agents for the BJP, our mothers and sisters will give you a fitting reply," he said at a rally in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Rammohan Roy in the Town Club grounds.

Taking a dig at the Election Commission, she said, "Have you ever heard of an Election Commission notification bearing the BJP's official seal? They ought to hang themselves out of shame. There is absolutely nowhere for them to hide their disgrace."