40 Kg IED Planted By Naxalites Seized In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a powerful 40-kg improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, officials said.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 159th battalion and Sukma Police unearthed the explosive along the Fulbagdi-Badeshetti road, they said. "The explosive was planted to target security forces," a police official said, adding that a major tragedy was averted with the IED recovery.

The Naxalites planted the bomb on the Phulbagdi-Badeshetty road in the Phulbagdi police station area. During the search, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called to the scene, and the IED was defused following safety standards, they said.

Security forces have been continuing an intensive search operation throughout the area to check for any other explosives or signs of Maoist activity. Sources said that the IED was planted by Naxalites, frustrated by the recent increased patrolling by security forces and anti-Maoist operations in the area. Police officials stated that the IED was extremely powerful and had the potential to cause widespread casualties and damage if it had exploded. It was recovered and destroyed in time, averting a major incident, they said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said, "The Maoists are now resorting to such cowardly acts out of desperation, but our team is fully alert and no conspiracy will be allowed to succeed."