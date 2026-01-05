ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Boy Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A 15-year-old boy was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at a forest in Lendra-Korcholi under Gangaloor police station limits when the victim, a resident of Korcholi village, had gone there, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said, and added that the minor has suffered a serious leg injury.

He was taken to a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 222nd battalion, where he was provided preliminary treatment, and was later shifted to Bijapur district hospital for further medication, he said. According to doctors, the injured boy's condition is serious but stable.