Teenage Boy Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The minor was rushed to a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's 222nd battalion and later shifted to Bijapur district hospital for further medication.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bijapur: A 15-year-old boy was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in the morning at a forest in Lendra-Korcholi under Gangaloor police station limits when the victim, a resident of Korcholi village, had gone there, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said, and added that the minor has suffered a serious leg injury.
He was taken to a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 222nd battalion, where he was provided preliminary treatment, and was later shifted to Bijapur district hospital for further medication, he said. According to doctors, the injured boy's condition is serious but stable.
Following the incident, security has been tightened across the area. Security forces have been conducting intensive searches in Korcholi and the surrounding forests. Efforts to locate and defuse other potential IEDs planted by the Naxalites have also been intensified, officials said.
Police and security agencies have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and urged them to exercise caution, especially while travelling in forests and inaccessible areas, to avoid unfamiliar routes, and to immediately report any suspicious objects, material, or activity to the nearest police station or security camp.
