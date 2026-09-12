ETV Bharat / state

Idukki Twin Toddlers Die After Suspected Chemical Ingestion; Parents Questioned As Police Probe Murder Angle

Idukki: One-year-old twin toddlers died after allegedly ingesting a chemical substance at Ozhavathadam in Adimali, Idukki, Keralam. The deceased children have been identified as Ihaan and Rihaan.

Suspecting foul play, Adimali police have taken the children's father, Afsal, into custody and are questioning him.

The incident occurred on Friday night during a power outage. Afsal was resting in a room at home when his wife, Sandra, rushed to him and said that a blue substance was smeared on the children's bodies and that they smelled of paint.

As the children became critically unwell, Afsal took them to hospital. One child was admitted to Adimali Taluk Hospital and the other to a private hospital in Adimali. Despite receiving treatment, both children died. Doctors have preliminarily confirmed that a toxic substance had entered their bodies.

Contradictions In Statements; Police Intensify Probe

The parents initially told police and hospital authorities that the children had accidentally consumed paint thinner kept at home. According to the mother's statement, a container containing thinner fell from a shelf and spilt onto the floor, after which the toddlers allegedly picked up and drank the chemical.

The children reportedly developed severe physical distress and began vomiting on Friday night. The parents also said a blue substance was found on the children's bodies and that they smelled of paint.

However, hospital authorities indicated that preliminary examinations did not reveal signs typically associated with thinner ingestion. Adimali police have also pointed to major discrepancies in Afsal's statements.