Idukki Twin Toddlers Die After Suspected Chemical Ingestion; Parents Questioned As Police Probe Murder Angle
Medical examinations have raised questions about the substance involved, while investigators await forensic reports to establish how the siblings died.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Idukki: One-year-old twin toddlers died after allegedly ingesting a chemical substance at Ozhavathadam in Adimali, Idukki, Keralam. The deceased children have been identified as Ihaan and Rihaan.
Suspecting foul play, Adimali police have taken the children's father, Afsal, into custody and are questioning him.
The incident occurred on Friday night during a power outage. Afsal was resting in a room at home when his wife, Sandra, rushed to him and said that a blue substance was smeared on the children's bodies and that they smelled of paint.
As the children became critically unwell, Afsal took them to hospital. One child was admitted to Adimali Taluk Hospital and the other to a private hospital in Adimali. Despite receiving treatment, both children died. Doctors have preliminarily confirmed that a toxic substance had entered their bodies.
Contradictions In Statements; Police Intensify Probe
The parents initially told police and hospital authorities that the children had accidentally consumed paint thinner kept at home. According to the mother's statement, a container containing thinner fell from a shelf and spilt onto the floor, after which the toddlers allegedly picked up and drank the chemical.
The children reportedly developed severe physical distress and began vomiting on Friday night. The parents also said a blue substance was found on the children's bodies and that they smelled of paint.
However, hospital authorities indicated that preliminary examinations did not reveal signs typically associated with thinner ingestion. Adimali police have also pointed to major discrepancies in Afsal's statements.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a scientific investigation. In view of the suspicious circumstances and the possibility of murder, both Afsal and Sandra are being questioned in custody.
During a search of the house, police recovered the container allegedly used to store the thinner.
Police Question How Both Toddlers Could Have Consumed Chemical
A key question for investigators is how two one-year-old children could have simultaneously picked up and consumed thinner on their own.
Police have also received information that the couple had previously been involved in serious domestic disputes. Investigators are therefore examining whether the children were intentionally poisoned amid a family dispute.
Police and forensic teams inspected the rented house where the children lived and conducted a detailed examination. Investigators recovered the container that held the thinner from above a shelf in the house.
The children's bodies are currently kept at the hospital mortuary. Detailed postmortems and chemical analysis will be required to establish exactly which substance entered their bodies and determine the actual cause of death.
Police said the actual cause of death will become clear only after the forensic examination reports are received, following which further action will be taken.
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