ETV Bharat / state

Idols Vandalised In Birbhum Village Temple, Police Assure Quick Action

Labhpur: Tension flared up at a village in Birbhum's Labhpur on Tuesday after the BJP alleged that idols inside a temple were vandalised.

Soon, a large police contingent led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Bidit Raj Bhundesh, Additional SP (Bolpur) Abhishek Roy, and Bolpur SDPO Arpit R Parekh reached the spot for inspection and cordoned off the entire temple premises.

"Those responsible for this act will be arrested promptly, and strict action will be taken against them. A forensic team has been called in. The culprits will not escape justice," Bhundesh said.

A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the temple to help identify the perpetrators. The police have assured that the culprits will not be spared.

It has been alleged that idols made of white stone were smashed at night and red paint was splashed inside the temple located in Chauhatta village, under the jurisdiction of the Labhpur police station.

Local BJP leaders and workers have raised their voices over the incident. Tension escalated in the area after BJP supporters gathered outside the temple.

Local BJP leader Biswajit Mondal said, "A highly unfortunate incident has taken place. We are looking into the matter from the party's perspective and will provide all possible cooperation to the administration. The police have assured us that the culprits will be arrested within seven days. However, it is not yet possible to say who is responsible for this, and it would be inappropriate to make any claims without knowing the facts."