Idols From Pen In Raigad Mark Their Presence In Delhi Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav
Delhiites can purchase eco-friendly Ganesh idols made by Sapna Jadhav from Pen clay at Maharashtra Emporium in Connaught Place
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: This year, Ganesh idols from Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra are making their presence felt in the national capital for Ganesh Utsav that starts on September 14.
The idols made here are renowned worldwide for their distinctive eye carvings, lifelike expressions and exquisite craftsmanship. Eco-friendly Ganesh idols have been made here for the last 100 years.
This year, Delhiites can also purchase Ganesh idols made from Pen clay at the Maharashtra Emporium in Connaught Place where over 500 eco-friendly idols are on display. All these idols are created by Sapna Jadhav of Pen. This is her first exhibition in Delhi.
Sculptor Sapna explained that she has been creating Ganesh idols for the last 16 years and she took up this skill after marriage. Initially, it took her about an hour to create a single idol but now her experience and expertise have reached a level where she can complete one in just 15 minutes. She handles all the other decorations and painting, while her husband handles the fine painting of the eyes.
Sapna related that the eco-friendly statues are created both from Shadu clay and paper pulp. The biggest highlight of these idols is their environmental friendliness. These idols, made from a mixture of clay and newspaper pulp, weigh significantly less. Due to their light weight, they are in great demand among Delhiites.
The creation of these idols is a story of women's hard work and self-reliance. Sapna, along with her team of 10 women, makes these idols. She said, “ My factory employs only women who handle the entire work of colouring, decorating, varnishing and finishing the statues. All these women have been trained as a team.”
Her exhibition features Ganpati idols from Maharashtra's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, Pune's Dagduseth Halwai and many other attractive forms such as a Ganpati seated on the moon, dressed as Lord Krishna and more.
Sapna disclosed that the people in Delhi are especially demanding Lord Ganesh idols with an authentic Marathi look. She is custom-making the idols on the spot, decorating them with custom colours, Marathi turbans and dhotis in accordance with the customers’ preferences. The Marathi pheta-style idols are quite popular among Delhi's college students and young adults.
Talking about her journey to self-reliance, she explained that the Maharashtra Small Industries Board and her local city councilor, Pallavi Kale, encouraged her to come to Delhi to showcase her work. Her husband also supported her by personally managing their factory in Maharashtra and sending her to Delhi. She arrived in Delhi just 15 days ago after completing the preparations.
"Becoming self-reliant on the strength of my art and getting this positive response from the people of Delhi is a matter of great pride and happiness for me," she said.
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