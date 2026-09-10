ETV Bharat / state

Idols From Pen In Raigad Mark Their Presence In Delhi Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav

New Delhi: This year, Ganesh idols from Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra are making their presence felt in the national capital for Ganesh Utsav that starts on September 14.

The idols made here are renowned worldwide for their distinctive eye carvings, lifelike expressions and exquisite craftsmanship. Eco-friendly Ganesh idols have been made here for the last 100 years.

This year, Delhiites can also purchase Ganesh idols made from Pen clay at the Maharashtra Emporium in Connaught Place where over 500 eco-friendly idols are on display. All these idols are created by Sapna Jadhav of Pen. This is her first exhibition in Delhi.

Sculptor Sapna explained that she has been creating Ganesh idols for the last 16 years and she took up this skill after marriage. Initially, it took her about an hour to create a single idol but now her experience and expertise have reached a level where she can complete one in just 15 minutes. She handles all the other decorations and painting, while her husband handles the fine painting of the eyes.

Sapna related that the eco-friendly statues are created both from Shadu clay and paper pulp. The biggest highlight of these idols is their environmental friendliness. These idols, made from a mixture of clay and newspaper pulp, weigh significantly less. Due to their light weight, they are in great demand among Delhiites.