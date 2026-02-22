IDFC First Bank Reveals Rs 590 Crore Fraud By Staff In Haryana Govt Accounts
Assuring strict disciplinary, civil and criminal action against the employees and other external individuals responsible, it said four officials have been suspended pending an investigation.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mumbai/Chandigarh: Private lender IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.
In an early morning regulatory filing, IDFC First Bank said it has reported the matter to the banking regulator and filed a complaint with the police. "Prima facie, some employees of a branch in Chandigarh have committed unauthorised and fraudulent activities in certain accounts of the Haryana government, and other individuals/entities/counterparties may also be involved," the filing states.
A "reconciliation exercise" will determine the final amount based on receipt of further information, validation of claims, and recoveries of any nature, it added.
Elaborating on the fraud, a Haryana government department had been banking with IDFC First Bank, and the lender received a request for a closure and balance transfer to another bank on an undisclosed date. "In the process, certain discrepancies were observed in the amount mentioned vis-à-vis the balance in the account," it said, adding that similar issues were observed in other accounts of Haryana government entities, which engaged with the bank from February 18 onwards.
The bank said a preliminary internal review was conducted, and the matter is "confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within Haryana Government" operated through the said branch in Chandigarh, and stressed that it does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh branch. "The aggregate amount under reconciliation across the identified accounts at the above mentioned branch is approximately Rs 590 crore," it disclosed.
Four officials working for the IDFC First Bank have been suspended pending investigation, the bank said, assuring strict disciplinary, civil and criminal action against the employees and other external individuals responsible. As a recovery measure, IDFC First Bank has sent a "recall request" to certain beneficiary banks to "lien mark balance" in suspicious accounts held in these banks, the exchange filing said. Statutory auditors have been informed, and the bank will also be conducting an independent forensic audit by appointing an independent external agency.
Following the discovery of the issue, IDFC First Bank placed the matter before a "Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring and Follow-up of Cases of Fraud" on February 20, and apprised the audit committee and the board a day later.
The IDFC First Bank scrip had gained 0.72% to close at Rs 83.56 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.38% on the benchmark. In the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, the bank had reported a 24% jump in deposits, including a 33% rise in the share of the low-cost current and savings account deposits. Its net profit had zoomed 48% to Rs 503 crore for the October-December period.
