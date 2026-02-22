ETV Bharat / state

IDFC First Bank Reveals Rs 590 Crore Fraud By Staff In Haryana Govt Accounts

Mumbai/Chandigarh: Private lender IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.

In an early morning regulatory filing, IDFC First Bank said it has reported the matter to the banking regulator and filed a complaint with the police. "Prima facie, some employees of a branch in Chandigarh have committed unauthorised and fraudulent activities in certain accounts of the Haryana government, and other individuals/entities/counterparties may also be involved," the filing states.

A "reconciliation exercise" will determine the final amount based on receipt of further information, validation of claims, and recoveries of any nature, it added.

Elaborating on the fraud, a Haryana government department had been banking with IDFC First Bank, and the lender received a request for a closure and balance transfer to another bank on an undisclosed date. "In the process, certain discrepancies were observed in the amount mentioned vis-à-vis the balance in the account," it said, adding that similar issues were observed in other accounts of Haryana government entities, which engaged with the bank from February 18 onwards.