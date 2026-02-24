ETV Bharat / state

IDFC First Bank Fraud: Haryana CM Saini Says Anti-Corruption Bureau Will Conduct In-Dept Probe

Chandigarh: A day after IDFC First Bank exposed a Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct an in-depth probe and assured those found guilty would not be spared.

Saini said the state government has also decided to form a committee comprising of IAS officers which will also look into the matter. The opposition Congress on Monday raised the issue in the Assembly, with Chief Minister Saini announcing a probe.

Saini assured the House that a probe has been ordered and the State’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance are investigating the matter and will conduct an in-depth investigation. Be it a bank or government employee, anyone who is found involved will not be spared, Saini told the House.

Speaking to reporters later at the end of the day’s proceedings in the Assembly, Saini said, “We have handed over the matter to Anti-Corruption Bureau and a case has been registered”.

The state government has also decided to form a high-level committee, which will comprise of IAS officers and look into the matter, he said. Responding to opposition attacking the government over the issue, Saini said, various government departments deposit their money in the banks which are on the panel and this is not a new practice.

In a regulatory filing made on Sunday, the IDFC First Bank had said it has disclosed the matter to the banking regulator and also filed a police complaint. “Prima facie, unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/counterparties,” the IDFC First Bank filing said.