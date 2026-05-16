ETV Bharat / state

IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana Govt Gives Go-Ahead To CBI To Probe 5 IAS Officers' Role

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has given a green signal to the CBI to investigate the alleged role of five IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

The permission has been granted under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), according to which no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant, without the previous approval of the competent authority. With the government's go-ahead, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now call the officers for questioning, sources said.

They said the CBI had moved a request to proceed against the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers based on the disclosure statements of the accused and the investigators might look into various administrative approvals that allowed the depositing of government funds in private banks.

The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday in connection with the bank-scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud.