ETV Bharat / state

'Identity Theft' Using Old SIM Cards On The Rise; Experts Advise Regular Monitoring Of Financial Records

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: The cases of 'identity theft' are increasing rapidly, as several instances have come to light recently where individuals have never even applied for a loan, yet a mountain of debt has accumulated in their names. The problem exacerbates when recycled SIM cards (old numbers issued to new customers) by telecom companies are misused.

In Shimla, Shalini bought a new SIM card in 2024. As soon as it was activated, she started receiving calls from banks and loan recovery agents looking for a person named 'Inderjeet'. Investigation revealed that the SIM card was previously owned by Inderjeet, who had availed loans from several banks using the number and then discontinued without paying the instalments.

This is not just a coincidence, but a major loophole. When a customer discontinues his/her SIM card without updating the new number with the bank, it becomes a mental torment for those being reissued.

Vineet Kumar Chauhan, manager of an Axis Bank branch in Shimla, said, "The bank's primary contact point is the mobile number provided by the customer. If someone changes the number without updating it in the KYC, the bank will continue to make recovery calls and send messages to the old number. Hence, in case of any change in contact number, the customer should immediately inform the concerned branch in writing for an update. Consumers should regularly check the 'Active Loans' section in their mobile banking apps".

DSP Vipin Kumar, who monitors cyber crimes, said, "It's not just limited to receiving calls. Fraudsters often use old customers' data to take out fake loans through fintech apps. Then, someone else withdraws money using your ID, and the burden falls on your credit score. If you are receiving notifications about a loan not taken out by you on your number, don't take it lightly. This can be an indication that your data may be compromised."