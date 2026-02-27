ETV Bharat / state

Identity Theft Cases On Rise In Telangana's Hyderabad, Police Advice People To Remain Cautious

Hyderabad: A businessman from Telangana's Hyderabad recently became a victim of identity theft after he trusted an agent to apply for a bank loan.

The victim, in order to avail the loan, shared his personal details. The agent told the victim that his Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score was low and the loan could not be sanctioned. However, three months later, the businessman received a shock after he received a bank notice stating that his loan instalments were not being paid.

On approaching the bank, he discovered that a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh had been sanctioned in his name without his knowledge. Realising that his identity had been misused, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

In another disturbing case, a 75-year-old man, who had earlier worked in a marketing company in Hyderabad, returned to his native place in Rajasthan five years back. Recently, he received a GST notice demanding Rs 4 crore as tax dues. Shocked, he rushed back to Hyderabad to verify the matter.

Investigation revealed that a company had been registered using his PAN card, and a GST TIN was obtained in his name. Business transactions worth crores were carried out without his knowledge. “I am suffering in my old age without committing any mistake,” he told the police while filing a complaint.

Police said the number of middlemen involved in identity theft has increased sharply in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Cyber fraudsters and financial criminals are stealing PAN, Aadhaar, and voter ID details of ordinary citizens to make easy money. As a result, many innocent people are receiving income tax notices, bank loan recovery notices, and police summons for illegal transactions they never carried out.

The victims are being accused of loan defaults, money laundering, and tax evasion, even as they have had no business activity or financial dealings.