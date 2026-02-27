Identity Theft Cases On Rise In Telangana's Hyderabad, Police Advice People To Remain Cautious
The fraudsters obtain personal details of the victims on the pretext of providing them loans and then misuse the documents to commit crimes.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: A businessman from Telangana's Hyderabad recently became a victim of identity theft after he trusted an agent to apply for a bank loan.
The victim, in order to avail the loan, shared his personal details. The agent told the victim that his Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score was low and the loan could not be sanctioned. However, three months later, the businessman received a shock after he received a bank notice stating that his loan instalments were not being paid.
On approaching the bank, he discovered that a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh had been sanctioned in his name without his knowledge. Realising that his identity had been misused, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.
In another disturbing case, a 75-year-old man, who had earlier worked in a marketing company in Hyderabad, returned to his native place in Rajasthan five years back. Recently, he received a GST notice demanding Rs 4 crore as tax dues. Shocked, he rushed back to Hyderabad to verify the matter.
Investigation revealed that a company had been registered using his PAN card, and a GST TIN was obtained in his name. Business transactions worth crores were carried out without his knowledge. “I am suffering in my old age without committing any mistake,” he told the police while filing a complaint.
Police said the number of middlemen involved in identity theft has increased sharply in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Cyber fraudsters and financial criminals are stealing PAN, Aadhaar, and voter ID details of ordinary citizens to make easy money. As a result, many innocent people are receiving income tax notices, bank loan recovery notices, and police summons for illegal transactions they never carried out.
The victims are being accused of loan defaults, money laundering, and tax evasion, even as they have had no business activity or financial dealings.
Police said, middlemen identify people who are financially weak or in urgent need of money. They approach them with promises of government schemes, subsidies, or personal loans. Under the pretext, they collect Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, photographs, and mobile numbers of their victim.
Using the details, the fraudsters obtain SIM cards and open bank accounts in the victims’ names. The victims are told that the accounts will be used only temporarily until loans or schemes are approved, and in return, they are promised Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.
Later, SIM cards, bank passbooks, and debit cards are sent to cybercrime gangs operating abroad.
Investigations revealed that agents are being recruited through social media platforms. They are offered Rs 20,000 per bank account, prompting them to collect accounts from relatives, friends, and neighbours. In several cases, the victims are shown as directors of shell companies using their Aadhaar and PAN details.
Some traders, in a bid to evade taxes and illegally claim Input Tax Credit (ITC), are creating fake firms in the names of unsuspecting citizens. Using stolen documents, GST registrations are obtained, fake transactions worth crores are shown, and taxes are evaded. When notices are issued, the innocent victims are left to face legal trouble.
City Cybercrime ACP Shivamaruti issued a strong warning to the public. “Do not share your personal information with strangers. Never give original or photocopies of Aadhaar and PAN cards unnecessarily. If you suspect that loans or GST registrations have been taken using your PAN card, immediately contact the concerned authorities. If you find any misuse, lodge a police complaint without delay,” he advised.
Also Read
'Identity Theft' Using Old SIM Cards On The Rise; Experts Advise Regular Monitoring Of Financial Records