Identification Bands Help Find 450 Lost Children Instantly At Dikshabhumi In Nagpur
Volunteers put bands on the hands of children to help their parents find them after they got lost at Dikshabhumi, reports Dhananjay Tiple
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Nagpur: An innovative idea helped parents and volunteers at Dikshabhumi in Nagpur find lost children. It was a conscientious effort to tie coloured bands on the wrists of children so that, if they were lost, they could be found, and it is no surprise that 450 children were lost and traced because of these bands and handed over to their parents.
This special effort was seen on October 20, when according to the statistics of the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, 12 lakh people attended 70th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, which was to commemorate the historic 'Dhamma Revolution' (conversion to Buddhism) led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. There was overwhelming turnout, which matched the preparations and facilities provided to the Buddhist followers.
Visitors were provided with safe shelter, along with good management of crowds, which helped to ensure there were no complaints of parents losing their children in the massive crowds.
Following directives from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat, among the several measures that were implemented, one such measure focused on the safety of children in the huge crowds
Efforts to protect children
There were 1500 volunteers at Dikshabhumi, who are students who live in the hostels provided by the Social Welfare Department. Every child who entered Dikshabhumi was provided with a special wristband inscribed with their names, the names of their village, and the mobile numbers of their parents. At any time a child got separated from their parents in the crowd, volunteers from the Social Welfare Department were able to easily locate the parents using the information on the wristband.
This proved to be a simple and effective measure which helped to trace more than 450 children who had gone missing during the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din celebrations. Through the information provided on the wristbands, these children who had got lost in the crowds were promptly reunited with their families.
The entire process was closely monitored by Nagpur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil, and the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Harshdeep Kamble.
Sukeshni Telgote, Assistant Commissioner of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, stated "These well thought strategy and efforts helped the administration prioritise the needs of the followers by striking a balance between providing facilities and maintaining sensitivity."
Helping children to reunite with their parents
According to the police information, nearly 450 to 470 children were successfully and safely reunited with their parents, thanks to these bands. The parents and children were urged by the volunteers not to remove them and were patiently informed that it was for their own safety. These young students took the effort to explain to the young children whom to approach in case they could not find their parents or felt lost. Parents too were told not to waste time in case they lost children in the crowds.
Managing large crowds requires more than just providing physical infrastructure. People welcomed the initiatives taken, which made them feel they were cared for. One parent said, "This initiative to make children wear wristbands with our details to trace if our children are lost was significant. It was humane and crucial to help trace lost children.
Telgote said, "We had prepared over 25,000 such bands and 15000 volunteers. There were around 500 children who were lost, and we could help trace them due to the information provided on these wrist bands."
Historic day
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is not a religious event but a significant occasion deeply rooted in the history of social transformation. On October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with hundreds of thousands of his followers, embraced Buddhism.
To commemorate this historic event, followers from across the country gather here every year. Consequently, organising an event of such importance that has lakhs of followers coming requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses crowd management, safety, accommodation, sanitation, and the provision of basic amenities. The facilities provided to Buddhist monks included comfortable accommodation, and the general public had access to shelter, drinking water, properly lit places, mobile charging points, and essential facilities, especially for women.