ETV Bharat / state

Identification Bands Help Find 450 Lost Children Instantly At Dikshabhumi In Nagpur

The children who were reunited with their parents ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: An innovative idea helped parents and volunteers at Dikshabhumi in Nagpur find lost children. It was a conscientious effort to tie coloured bands on the wrists of children so that, if they were lost, they could be found, and it is no surprise that 450 children were lost and traced because of these bands and handed over to their parents.

This special effort was seen on October 20, when according to the statistics of the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, 12 lakh people attended 70th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, which was to commemorate the historic 'Dhamma Revolution' (conversion to Buddhism) led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. There was overwhelming turnout, which matched the preparations and facilities provided to the Buddhist followers.

Visitors were provided with safe shelter, along with good management of crowds, which helped to ensure there were no complaints of parents losing their children in the massive crowds. Following directives from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat, among the several measures that were implemented, one such measure focused on the safety of children in the huge crowds Efforts to protect children There were 1500 volunteers at Dikshabhumi, who are students who live in the hostels provided by the Social Welfare Department. Every child who entered Dikshabhumi was provided with a special wristband inscribed with their names, the names of their village, and the mobile numbers of their parents. At any time a child got separated from their parents in the crowd, volunteers from the Social Welfare Department were able to easily locate the parents using the information on the wristband. This proved to be a simple and effective measure which helped to trace more than 450 children who had gone missing during the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din celebrations. Through the information provided on the wristbands, these children who had got lost in the crowds were promptly reunited with their families. The entire process was closely monitored by Nagpur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil, and the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Harshdeep Kamble.