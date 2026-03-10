ETV Bharat / state

Iconic 'Badam Vaer' Blossoms In Kashmir Heralding Arrival Of Spring; Tourists Upbeat

Spread over three hundred kanals of land, the beauty and charm of the blossoms on hundreds of almond trees in this garden is attracting tourists in good numbers. Not only locals but also non-local tourists are coming to visit the place and immerse themselves in the hues. Tourists can also be seen capturing the joyful scenes in their cameras.

With the arrival of spring, the almond blossom inside the Badam Vaer, located on the foothills of the historic Hari Parbat Fort, locally known as the 'Koh-e-Maraan', has painted the landscape in white and pink.

Srinagar: Way ahead of the grand opening of the famed tulip garden for tourists on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake in Kashmir, the sprawling 'Badam Vaer'(almond garden) in Srinagar has already opened for visitors heralding the arrival of spring in the valley.

A couple from Mumbai said that although every part of Kashmir is beautiful, the almond blossom at Badam Vaer adds more charm to the place. “Away from the hustle and bustle, these scenes are relaxing and no matter how we look around in the garden, the camera's eye is forced to capture such scenes”.

A view of almond bloom inside Badam Vaer in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Neha Agarwal, a female tourist from Delhi, said that she was seeing such colors for the first time in her life in the spring season. “We consider ourselves very lucky because such scenes are not seen in any other season. The colorful flowers and blossoms of this season truly soothe the soul and cool the eyes,” she said.

Meanwhile, a local singer from Ladakh, Ilyas Khan, praised the blooming garden and even sang a few verses in its awe.

A view of almond bloom inside Badam Vaer in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Badam Vaer, which houses the majestic almond trees, boasts of a magnificent dome and a well in the middle of the garden, which is also known as 'Waris Khan's Chah'. The Floriculture Department has taken several important steps this year to make the garden a center of attraction for tourists throughout the year, of which the Lavender Park is an important development.

A view of almond bloom inside Badam Vaer in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Director Floriculture Mathura Masoom said that the Lavender Park will see around 40,000 flowers blooming at once in May after they were planted last year. Different seasonal flowers have also been planted at the garden for the first time so that tourists can visit Badamwari throughout the year like other gardens.

A view of Badam Vaer in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The department is also holding the 'Almond Bloom Festival' at the garden in coming days, which will be formally inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.