ETV Bharat / state

Ice Vendor Beheaded In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki; One Held

The deceased has been identified by police as Bablu (25), a resident of Para Behta village within the Dariyabad police station limits. Like every day, he left home on Saturday with a box of ice on his bicycle to sell. Around noon, when he reached Parsawal village in the Tikaitnagar police station area, he got into a heated argument with Shankar Yadav, who was living in a makeshift hut on the outskirts of the village, over some trivial matter.

Barabanki: In a chilling incident, an ice vendor was beheaded with a machete by a 'mentally unstable' person in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Saturday, police said. Following the incident, the accused carried the severed head of the deceased home and tried to burn it on the stove, they added. Shankar Yadav (50), the accused, has been arrested.

Soon, the dispute escalated so rapidly that Shankar struck a heavy blow with his machete on Bablu, completely severing his head from the torso. The matter was so brutal that no one present could muster the courage to come to Bablu's aid. Following the incident, Shankar picked up the blood-soaked severed head inside his hut and placed it on the cooking stove to burn it.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the spot, with the village headman, Ramkailash and a few other villagers mustered courage and caught Shankar and handed him over to the police.

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya immediately rushed to the spot. "The accused is the second of three brothers and had been embroiled in a prolonged dispute with his wife and siblings. Due to this, he started living away from the family in a makeshift hut on the outskirts of the village. Some villagers claim him to be mentally unstable," the SP said.

Forensic team members collect evidence from the spot. (ETV Bharat)

Based on a written complaint filed by Bablu's father, Purnamasi, a murder case has been registered at the Tikaitnagar police station. In-charge Manoj Kumar said forensic team members were called to the spot for investigation and to collect evidence. "The accused is currently being interrogated to uncover the motive behind the murder," he added.