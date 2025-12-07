ETV Bharat / state

Ice Skating Begins At Shimla’s Iconic 105-Year-Old Natural Rink

Shimla: It's winter and ice-skating time at the historic rink, built over a century ago in Shimla, the Queen of Hills. This rink, a heritage property, is unique as ice gets frozen naturally and not with the help of any device. Every year, skating enthusiasts come here from December to February.

With the onset of winter, morning fog and sub-zero temperatures have once again begun to cover the grounds, and the club has resumed skating in the mornings and evenings.

The rink's history dates back to the 1920s when the British ruled India. Pankaj Prabhakar, joint secretary of the Ice-Skating Club and former coach of the Indian skating team, explained, “There used to be a tennis court in 1920, where the rink is today. British officer Blessington used to play tennis here. One night, someone threw water on the tennis court. Shimla's temperatures were so low that by morning, the water had turned into a thick, hard sheet of ice. When he saw the natural ice on the court, he realised that skating was possible here. Inspired by this idea, he had the rink constructed and skating has been done here ever since.”

Many schools bring their students to the ice skating rink for winter camps (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Rajat Malhotra, the rink secretary, said at that time, there was no place in India where skating on natural ice was possible so it became the first natural ice skating rink in Southeast Asia. Initially, only the British were allowed to skate here but gradually Indians were also granted access to the rink, which spans 50 metres by 30 meters."

Blessington also founded the Shimla Ice Skating Club, which is one of the oldest skating clubs in India and Southeast Asia. Today, many indoor rinks in India use mechanical ice but Shimla's rink is unique because it relies entirely on the cold weather. However, creating a rink from natural ice without machines is not easy. It's an art that requires accurate weather forecasting and the entire exercise takes around a month, Prabhakar said.

"First, the rink's ground is thoroughly cleaned. At night, when the temperature drops below zero degrees, a small quantity of water is poured onto the ground. This water freezes overnight, forming the first smooth base of ice. Thereafter, a similar application of water is applied layer upon layer. This process continues daily and after about 30 days, the rink has a four to six-inch thick firm ice, making it safe to skate on.