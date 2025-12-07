Ice Skating Begins At Shimla’s Iconic 105-Year-Old Natural Rink
This rink is a heritage property that is the oldest and most unique in entire Asia as ice gets frozen naturally.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Shimla: It's winter and ice-skating time at the historic rink, built over a century ago in Shimla, the Queen of Hills. This rink, a heritage property, is unique as ice gets frozen naturally and not with the help of any device. Every year, skating enthusiasts come here from December to February.
With the onset of winter, morning fog and sub-zero temperatures have once again begun to cover the grounds, and the club has resumed skating in the mornings and evenings.
The rink's history dates back to the 1920s when the British ruled India. Pankaj Prabhakar, joint secretary of the Ice-Skating Club and former coach of the Indian skating team, explained, “There used to be a tennis court in 1920, where the rink is today. British officer Blessington used to play tennis here. One night, someone threw water on the tennis court. Shimla's temperatures were so low that by morning, the water had turned into a thick, hard sheet of ice. When he saw the natural ice on the court, he realised that skating was possible here. Inspired by this idea, he had the rink constructed and skating has been done here ever since.”
Meanwhile, Rajat Malhotra, the rink secretary, said at that time, there was no place in India where skating on natural ice was possible so it became the first natural ice skating rink in Southeast Asia. Initially, only the British were allowed to skate here but gradually Indians were also granted access to the rink, which spans 50 metres by 30 meters."
Blessington also founded the Shimla Ice Skating Club, which is one of the oldest skating clubs in India and Southeast Asia. Today, many indoor rinks in India use mechanical ice but Shimla's rink is unique because it relies entirely on the cold weather. However, creating a rink from natural ice without machines is not easy. It's an art that requires accurate weather forecasting and the entire exercise takes around a month, Prabhakar said.
"First, the rink's ground is thoroughly cleaned. At night, when the temperature drops below zero degrees, a small quantity of water is poured onto the ground. This water freezes overnight, forming the first smooth base of ice. Thereafter, a similar application of water is applied layer upon layer. This process continues daily and after about 30 days, the rink has a four to six-inch thick firm ice, making it safe to skate on.
He added, “It's crucial that every layer of ice freezes properly. If the temperature rises or falls even slightly, the ice can break. Therefore, managing the rink according to the weather is a big responsibility."
The rink's uniqueness lies in its design. It was designed to work in harmony with nature. It is lodged in a valley-like location which blocks cold air and helps the ice freeze. Tin sheds from the British era are still in use here. These sheds help maintain the ice by controlling the humidity and temperature inside the rink.
People of any age group can skate here. Tourists from India and abroad consider it a memorable winter activity. Many skaters have trained here and participated in national competitions.
The club has a fee structure that makes it possible for the common people to easily enjoy this historical experience. The fee ranges from Rs 300 for a general tourist and non-members to annual membership of Rs 3000 for juniors, Rs 5500 for seniors and Rs 3500 for couples. One can pay Rs 2100 for a 15-day temporary membership. The skates are provided by the club.
The morning session of two and a half hours begins at 8 am while the evening session of one and a half hours starts at 6 pm. The rink is most crowded between December and February. Thousands of people visit Shimla every winter to skate. Many schools also bring their children here for winter camps. The rink has also hosted eight national-level championships in over 80 years covering sports like ice hockey, figure skating and speed skating.
Despite its age, the rink boasts of all the necessary amenities and safety features. Skates, helmets, kneecaps and gloves are available in all sizes. Only figure skates and ice hockey skates are used here. Lockers, washrooms and first aid facilities are also available. Trained instructors and an ice maintenance team are always on hand. Special lighting is installed during the evening sessions creating a beautiful atmosphere.
The Shimla Ice Skating Rink has always been a popular destination. Many prominent figures have skated there, including political figures like Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Marshal Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia and Bollywood personalities like Raj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. It has been a famous shooting location for numerous films.
It is easily accessible as it is located very close to the iconic Ridge and Old Tibetan Market.
