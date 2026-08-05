ETV Bharat / state

IBM Returns To Visakhapatnam After 6 Years, Minister Nara Lokesh Inaugurates Its 'Client Innovation Centre'

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Client Innovation Centre' of global tech giant IBM in Visakhapatnam. Prior to this, Lokesh presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony of P V Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence here.

IBM that left Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP regime, has returned to the city after six years, marking a significant development in the IT sector.

The company has leased office space in the Lansum Square building in the Isukathota area in Visakhapatnam and commenced operations two months ago. IBM is also playing a key role in the 'Quantum Valley' project that being established in Amaravati.

During the tenure of the erstwhile YSRCP government, IBM had acquired the 25-acre plot on Rushikonda Hill-3, which was originally allocated to Kenexa. Citing the need to provide employment to a large number of people, 3.20 acres were retained and the remaining land was returned to the APIIC.