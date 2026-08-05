IBM Returns To Visakhapatnam After 6 Years, Minister Nara Lokesh Inaugurates Its 'Client Innovation Centre'
IBM has submitted a proposal to Andhra Pradesh government for a permanent campus in Visakhapatnam and is currently scouting for a 20-acre plot.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Client Innovation Centre' of global tech giant IBM in Visakhapatnam. Prior to this, Lokesh presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony of P V Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence here.
IBM that left Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP regime, has returned to the city after six years, marking a significant development in the IT sector.
The company has leased office space in the Lansum Square building in the Isukathota area in Visakhapatnam and commenced operations two months ago. IBM is also playing a key role in the 'Quantum Valley' project that being established in Amaravati.
During the tenure of the erstwhile YSRCP government, IBM had acquired the 25-acre plot on Rushikonda Hill-3, which was originally allocated to Kenexa. Citing the need to provide employment to a large number of people, 3.20 acres were retained and the remaining land was returned to the APIIC.
IBM left Visakhapatnam due to various reasons, including pending incentives and concessions from the previous government. At that time, it handed over the land it held to Infinity. The 21.80-acre plot, previously surrendered by IBM, has now been allocated to TCS by the alliance government.
In March 2025, IBM registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), indicating plans to export products worth Rs 321 crore from the Visakhapatnam base over a period of three years. IBM is set to create over 500 local job opportunities. The company is currently scouting for a suitable location for a permanent campus in Visakhapatnam. Reports suggest that a proposal has been submitted to the state government seeking allotment of 20 acres of land.
Minister Nara Lokesh, who departed from his residence in Undavalli by helicopter at 7:45 am on Wednesday, arrived at the AU helipad at 9:15 am. He then travelled by road to Thotagaruvu in Visakhapatnam to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of P V Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence .
After this, the Minister inaugurated the IBM centre at Lansum Square and departed from the AU helipad at around 1 pm.
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