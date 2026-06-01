Inflamed Bowel Cases Rising Among Hyderabad Youth, Doctors Blame Junk Food, Stress, Inactive Lifestyle
Changes in food habits, reduced exercise, and workplace stress are contributing to a steady increase in cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: A young engineering student had been suffering from watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and blood in his stool for the past few days in Hyderabad, Telangana. He consulted doctors after experiencing lethargy, weight loss and increasing weakness.
Medical tests later confirmed that he was suffering from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Doctors attributed the condition to unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and stress.
Rising Cases
According to doctors, cases of IBD are increasing in the city due to changing food habits, reduced physical activity, workplace stress, environmental pollution and excessive use of antibiotics. Gastroenterologist Dr Krishnagopal Bhandari said most patients fall in the 20-40 age group.
According to a study by the National Institute of Nutrition, the risk of hypertension among urban youth has increased threefold due to the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods. Doctors believe similar lifestyle patterns are contributing to the rise in IBD cases.
A corporate hospital in Hyderabad receives seven to eight new IBD cases every month. Experts warn that if treatment is delayed, the disease can significantly affect quality of life and increase the risk of internal bleeding, intestinal complications, malnutrition, fistulas, severe dehydration and cancer.
Main Symptoms
- Frequent watery diarrhoea
- Abdominal pain
- Blood in stool
- Weight loss
- Lethargy and fever
- Loss of appetite
- Joint pain
- Skin rashes and sores
- Mouth ulcers
- Growth failure in children
How To Control It
Although there is no permanent cure for IBD, the condition can be managed through lifestyle changes and proper treatment. Doctors recommend consuming home-cooked meals and avoiding outside food as much as possible. Junk food, alcohol and smoking should be strictly avoided.
Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and other high-fibre foods should make up a major part of the diet. Advanced treatment options such as biologic therapies and targeted immunotherapy are now available. With personalised nutritional guidance and timely medical care, most patients can lead normal lives.
Experts also advise avoiding stress, getting adequate sleep, exercising for at least 45 minutes daily, and undergoing regular medical check-ups to reduce disease severity and prevent complications.
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