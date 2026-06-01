ETV Bharat / state

Inflamed Bowel Cases Rising Among Hyderabad Youth, Doctors Blame Junk Food, Stress, Inactive Lifestyle

Hospitals in Hyderabad are reporting a growing number of inflammatory bowel disease cases among people aged 20 to 40. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Hyderabad: A young engineering student had been suffering from watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and blood in his stool for the past few days in Hyderabad, Telangana. He consulted doctors after experiencing lethargy, weight loss and increasing weakness.

Medical tests later confirmed that he was suffering from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Doctors attributed the condition to unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and stress.

Rising Cases

According to doctors, cases of IBD are increasing in the city due to changing food habits, reduced physical activity, workplace stress, environmental pollution and excessive use of antibiotics. Gastroenterologist Dr Krishnagopal Bhandari said most patients fall in the 20-40 age group.

According to a study by the National Institute of Nutrition, the risk of hypertension among urban youth has increased threefold due to the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods. Doctors believe similar lifestyle patterns are contributing to the rise in IBD cases.

A corporate hospital in Hyderabad receives seven to eight new IBD cases every month. Experts warn that if treatment is delayed, the disease can significantly affect quality of life and increase the risk of internal bleeding, intestinal complications, malnutrition, fistulas, severe dehydration and cancer.