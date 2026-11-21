ETV Bharat / state

IB Official Shot Near Forehead By Driver In Haridwar; Probe Launched

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: An official in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) posted with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regional office within the Kankhal police station jurisdiction in Uttarakhand's Haridwar was shot near the forehead by his driver on Saturday, police said.

It has been learnt that there was ongoing friction between the victim, CP Nautiyal and his driver, which culminated in the shooting. The bullet struck near Nautiyal's forehead, leaving him seriously injured. The reason behind the altercation and the reason behind the shooting are currently unclear.

He was rushed to the Bengali Hospital in Haridwar, where doctors provided first aid and stated that his condition was out of danger. However, Nautiyal was later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment and a detailed examination by doctors. Police reached the spot upon learning about the incident and launched an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances and the motive behind the shooting. The accused driver has been taken into custody for questioning. Further details are being collected.