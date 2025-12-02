IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide In Andhra Pradesh; Parents Allege Harassment By Husband
Madhuri Sahitibai was found dead inside the bathroom on Sunday night with her parents accusing her husband of harassing her for additional dowry.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
Tadepalli: A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's daughter in Andhra Pradesh died by suspected suicide a few months after her marriage with her parents accusing her husband of dowry harassment, police said.
According to the police, Madhuri Sahitibai, 27, daughter of senior IAS officer Chinnaramudu, residing in Tadepalli in Guntur district, killed herself in the bathroom of her room on Sunday night. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Mangalagiri AIIMS. A case has been registered against the woman's husband on the complaint of her mother Lakshmibai.
It is understood that Madhuri had an inter-caste love marriage with Rajesh Naidu, a resident of Bugganapalli Thanda in Betanchara mandal of Nandyal district whom she fell in love with in March 2025. Madhuri's parents said that their daughter had been harassed by her husband since the third month of marriage, prompting them to bring her back to their house two months ago with the help of the local police over safety concerns.
'Harassed For Additional Dowry'
Madhuri's father Chinnaramudu told the media that Rajesh Naidu harassed their daughter by demanding additional dowry. “He would threaten to kill her. We brought her home two months ago when the daughter said that even if she wanted to call us, she had to take her husband’s permission and that she could not stay there”.
“Since the day she arrived, the daughter had been worried that her husband was not her true love, which is why he was not coming to take her back. I did not think that we would be separated like this,” Chinnaramudu said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
