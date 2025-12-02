ETV Bharat / state

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide In Andhra Pradesh; Parents Allege Harassment By Husband

Tadepalli: A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's daughter in Andhra Pradesh died by suspected suicide a few months after her marriage with her parents accusing her husband of dowry harassment, police said.

According to the police, Madhuri Sahitibai, 27, daughter of senior IAS officer Chinnaramudu, residing in Tadepalli in Guntur district, killed herself in the bathroom of her room on Sunday night. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Mangalagiri AIIMS. A case has been registered against the woman's husband on the complaint of her mother Lakshmibai.

It is understood that Madhuri had an inter-caste love marriage with Rajesh Naidu, a resident of Bugganapalli Thanda in Betanchara mandal of Nandyal district whom she fell in love with in March 2025. Madhuri's parents said that their daughter had been harassed by her husband since the third month of marriage, prompting them to bring her back to their house two months ago with the help of the local police over safety concerns.

'Harassed For Additional Dowry'