ETV Bharat / state

IAS Officer's High-Tech Farming Model Bears Fruit In Alwar, Capsicum Cultivation Yields Lakhs

Alwar: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Alwar has successfully turned to high-tech farming, cultivating capsicum in polyhouses and hydroponic systems - an initiative that is now yielding significant profits and inspiring local farmers.

The project, launched nearly three years ago by IAS officer Prem Prakash Meena, is currently managed by his father, Kaduram Meena, on their five-acre farmland near the city. What began as an experiment inspired by a social media video has now evolved into a thriving agribusiness supplying premium produce to metropolitan markets like Delhi and Gurugram.

Seeds for high-value capsicum varieties are sourced from Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Kaduram Meena told ETV Bharat: "The idea originated when my son came across a video showcasing profitable capsicum farming in Bhilwara. Motivated by the success stories, he decided to replicate the model using modern techniques like hydroponics and polyhouse cultivation."

After gathering information and consulting the Horticulture Department, the family began with a single polyhouse. With increasing demand and encouraging yields, the operation has now expanded to three polyhouses spread across five acres of land.

Prem Prakash Meena has cultivated 18,000 capsicum plants (ETV Bharat)

The venture received substantial backing from the horticulture department, including up to 70% subsidy on each polyhouse, significantly reducing the initial investment burden.

Seeds for high-value capsicum varieties - especially red and yellow - are sourced from Jaipur, with each seed costing around ₹10. Currently, around 18,000 plants are being cultivated and maintained under controlled conditions.