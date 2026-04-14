IAS Officer's High-Tech Farming Model Bears Fruit In Alwar, Capsicum Cultivation Yields Lakhs
Inspired by social media, IAS officer Prem Prakash Meena introduced polyhouse and hydroponic farming techniques that are now yielding impressive results, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Alwar: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Alwar has successfully turned to high-tech farming, cultivating capsicum in polyhouses and hydroponic systems - an initiative that is now yielding significant profits and inspiring local farmers.
The project, launched nearly three years ago by IAS officer Prem Prakash Meena, is currently managed by his father, Kaduram Meena, on their five-acre farmland near the city. What began as an experiment inspired by a social media video has now evolved into a thriving agribusiness supplying premium produce to metropolitan markets like Delhi and Gurugram.
Kaduram Meena told ETV Bharat: "The idea originated when my son came across a video showcasing profitable capsicum farming in Bhilwara. Motivated by the success stories, he decided to replicate the model using modern techniques like hydroponics and polyhouse cultivation."
After gathering information and consulting the Horticulture Department, the family began with a single polyhouse. With increasing demand and encouraging yields, the operation has now expanded to three polyhouses spread across five acres of land.
The venture received substantial backing from the horticulture department, including up to 70% subsidy on each polyhouse, significantly reducing the initial investment burden.
Seeds for high-value capsicum varieties - especially red and yellow - are sourced from Jaipur, with each seed costing around ₹10. Currently, around 18,000 plants are being cultivated and maintained under controlled conditions.
The farm employs a hydroponic system, ensuring optimal water and nutrient supply. An agronomist monitors plant health, irrigation, and organic nutrient inputs, ensuring quality production without chemical fertilizers. Planting typically begins in August, with the crop ready for harvest within two to three months. Continuous replanting cycles ensure year-round production.
Last year, the farm produced over 32 tonnes of capsicum, and this year’s output is expected to touch 40 tonnes. Each plant yields around 2.5 kilogrammes, contributing to consistent productivity.
Kaduram stated: "Demand is strong in metro cities, local markets in Alwar do not offer competitive prices for premium varieties. We do not use chemical fertilizers either."
Diversification With Cherry Tomatoes
The produce - especially red and yellow capsicum - is in high demand among hotels, restaurants, and premium buyers in Delhi and Gurugram. The vegetables are transported via trucks and pickup vehicles directly to these markets.
So far, capsicum worth approximately ₹20 lakh has been sold. Depending on market fluctuations, prices range between ₹200 and ₹350 per kilogramme, with profits reaching ₹4-5 lakh during favourable conditions. Interestingly, local demand in Alwar remains limited, making external markets more lucrative for such premium produce.
In addition to capsicum, the farm also cultivates cherry tomatoes, which fetch up to ₹150 per kilogramme, and red cabbage, sold in smaller quantities locally. The entire farming process adheres to organic principles, avoiding chemical fertilizers and focusing on sustainable practices.
The success of this initiative has caught the attention of the horticulture department, which now organises exposure visits for farmers to the polyhouse. These visits help disseminate knowledge about advanced farming techniques and encourage adoption among local cultivators.
School students are also brought to the farm as part of educational tours, highlighting the growing importance of modern, technology-driven agriculture.
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